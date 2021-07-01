Java-Bali Urgence PPKM, Jokowi is more assertive in the middle of an increasingly ferocious Corona

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi finally made the decision to implement the enforcement of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) Emergency from July 3 to 20, 2021 after case Covid-19 constantly breaking records.

Citing the Kawal Covid-19 account, better late than never. The reason is that in addition to cases which continue to break records, hospital bed occupancy rates and death rates also continue to rise.

During the transmission of the implementation of the emergency PPKM on Thursday (1/7/2021), Jokowi stressed that the current situation requires more decisive measures to be taken, in order to stem the spread of Covid-19 .

A significant increase in Covid-19 cases has occurred since early June, when daily cases were in the order of 5,000, then rose to 7,000 cases on June 9, 2021.

Then, since June 17, 2021, Covid-19 cases in one day have increased dramatically to 12,624. 10 days later, cases have increased by 21,000 cases.

As of June 17, 2021, there were 12,624 cases of COVID-19. Then, on June 18 and 19, 2021, it increased by 12,990 and 12,906 respectively.

The next day, or June 20, 2021, daily cases jumped again to 13,737 and continued to increase to 14,536 people on June 21, 2021.

Daily cases had fallen by June 22 to 13,668 people. A day later, on June 23, the daily cases again jumped to 15,308 people.

Then, on June 24, 2021, daily Covid-19 cases hit a record high for the first time reaching 20,000, to be exact, 20,574 cases.

The next day or June 25, 2021, the daily cases increased to 18,872 people. However, on June 26, 2021, instead of dropping back down, cases jumped to 21,095 people.

It didn’t stop there, Covid-19 cases continued to break records on June 27, 2021 reaching 21,342, followed by 20,694 on June 28, 2021, June 29 with 20,467 cases, and again on June 30, 2021 with 21,807 cases.

President RI Joko Widodo./Antara

Death case

Of the additional 21,807 cases, death cases also continued to break records.

After peaking on June 25, 2121, the death toll was 422 and then dropped to 358 on June 26, 2021.

The death toll then rose to 409 people on June 27, 2021, 423 deaths on June 28, 463 deaths on June 29 and the highest of 467 deaths on June 30, 2021.

Heal people

Meanwhile, the number of cases recovered has not kept pace with the growing number of cases.

With the number of cases reaching 20,000, as of June 26, 2121, only 7,396 people cured, rose to 8,024 cases recovered on June 27, 2121, then to 9,480 on June 28, 2021, slightly increased to 9,645 people on 29 June 2021, and rose to 10,807 recovered cases on June 30, 2021.

Active case

What’s more, adding to the concern is that the number of active cases has climbed to 239,368 active cases – those who are still sick and in need of treatment.

In fact, when cases declined on May 18, 2021, only around 86,000 active cases were recorded.

Jokowi said the additional cases occurred after an increase in community mobility during Idul Fitri’s vacation, despite the ban. In addition, the more contagious Delta variant is also a cause.

The Head of State himself revealed that the national bed occupancy rate (BOR) has now reached 72%. In fact, during the first peak in January 2021, the highest national BOR rate was only 66%.

The president also revealed that he used data from Wisma Athlete as a benchmark. He often contacted Dr Task Ratmono or Colonel Arifin as head of the Wisma Atlet RSDC to inquire about the occupancy of beds at Wisma Atlet.

“Once in September it was 92%, I was really shaking and nervous. Then down and down, even mid-May at 15 percent, was very happy. But as soon as there is a holiday, today we have to say 90 percent as it is, ”the president said.

Meanwhile, with this case in full swing, the president has finally made the decision to tighten restrictions again with the emergency PPKM, effective July 3-20, 2021.

The regulation mimics the policy of reducing Covid-19 cases as conducted in India.

The country has imposed restrictions on activities in the province, city, district or parts of the city since April 25. The regions or cities that must carry out restrictions are also determined based on the criteria for adding certain cases.

In India, since April 25, 2021, more stringent Covid-19 treatment policies have been put in place. As a result, Covid-19 cases in India declined 733% in the 60 days after the policy was adopted.

India had also previously rejected the national lockdown and was enforcing more zones per region, such as at city, district or city / district level, where the number of cases met the criteria for a positivity rate> 10% or a hospital BOR rate. > 60% for intensive care units or those requiring oxygen. .

“For the most part, the policy is similar to the PPKM conducted in Indonesia, with greater tightening and on a larger geographic scale,” the PPKM’s emergency proposal document said on Wednesday (6/30/2021 ).

Meanwhile, India’s restrictive policies include curfews on non-essential activities, shutting down overcrowded centers such as cinemas, restaurants, shopping malls, sports and religious venues, public transport operating out of town. 50% of their capacity and the restrictions imposed on the WFO.

Residents exercise outside the Nov 10 Park in Surabaya, east Java, Thursday (1/7/2021). The Surabaya city government has once again closed all of Surabaya’s parks, Grand Forest Park (Tahura) and Mangrove Botanical Gardens (KRM) to the community to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Emergency PPKM rules

Therefore, the central government chose to implement the emergency PPKM in 45 urban districts with an assessment score of 4 and 76 urban districts with an assessment score of 3 in Java and Bali.

The regulation is 100 percent work from home or work from home (WFH) for non-core industries. Meanwhile, for essential sectors such as banking, capital markets, payment systems, information and communication technology, non-quarantine hotels and export-oriented industries, they continue to work from the desk or work from the desk (WFO) with 50 percent capacity.

The 50 percent WFO also applies to critical sectors such as energy, health, safety, logistics, transportation, food and beverage and allied industries, petrochemicals, cement, objects vital resources, disaster management, national strategic projects, construction, electricity and water utilities. and industry, the basic daily needs of the community.

In addition, supermarkets, traditional markets, grocery stores and supermarkets are limited to opening hours until 8:00 p.m. with a capacity of 50%.

In addition to supermarkets, activities in shopping centers are closed, restaurants only accept take-out or take-out orders, the construction sector continues to operate at 100%, places of worship are closed, public facilities are closed, and public transport and rental vehicles operate at 70 percent of its capacity and under strict health protocols.

Then, festive events such as wedding receptions are attended by a maximum of 30 people without eating on site.

Travelers using long-distance modes of transport must also present a Dose 1 vaccination card and H-2 PCR results on board the aircraft, as well as H-1 antigen test results for others. modes of transport.

Watch the selected videos below:

quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register



