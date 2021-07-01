China to face bullying with bloodshed, says Xi Jinping





China will not be intimidated and those who try to deal with “the broken head and the bloodshed at the Great Iron Wall of 1.4 billion Chinese people,” said President Xi Jinping. Speaking at a mass rally to mark the centenary of the ruling Communist Party, Xi stressed the party’s role in bringing China to the forefront of the world stage and said it would never be separated. People. Dressed in a button-down gray suit of the type worn by Mao Zedong, Xi spoke from the balcony of Tiananmen Gate saying China has restored order to Hong Kong following the anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous city in 2019. Xi Jinping echoed Mao Zedong’s style with the gray suit worn on Thursday (Ng Han Guan / AP) He also reiterated Beijing’s determination to bring Taiwan under its control. However, he received the biggest applause when he described the party as the force that restored China’s dignity after seizing power amid civil war in 1949. “The Chinese people are a people with great pride and self-confidence,” Xi said. “We have never intimidated, oppressed or enslaved the people of another nation, neither in the past, nor in the present nor in the future.” “At the same time, the Chinese people will absolutely not allow any foreign force to intimidate, oppress or enslave us and anyone who tries to do so will face broken heads and bloodshed in front of the Great Wall of China’s 1.4 billion iron, ”Xi said. He did not say what those forces were, but China is embroiled in a growing rivalry with the United States for world power status and has clashed with India along their disputed border. China is also claiming uninhabited islands held by Japan and almost all of the South China Sea, and is threatening to invade Taiwan, with which the United States has stepped up relations and military sales.

