Abhinay Deo felt sad when he learned of Imran Khan’s decision to stop playing | He’s a talented guy

Posted: Thursday July 1st, 2021 10:14 AM [IST]

Fans were shocked last year when it was announced that Jaane Tu’s Imran Khan … Ya Jaane Na had bid farewell to his acting career. Later, his close friend Akshay Oberoi confirmed the news by speaking with a major tabloid.

“Imran Khan has stopped acting for the moment. As far as I know there is a better writer and director inside Imran, I don’t know when he will direct his film himself, I will not put any pressure, but as a friend I think he will direct his film soon. Also when Imran does direct I know he will make a wonderful film because his sensitivity and understanding of cinema is very high “, did he declare.

Recently, during a conversation with Spotboye, Abhinay Deo, who directed Imran in the film Delhi Belly in 2001, revealed that he was quite surprised when he learned of Imran’s decision to stop acting. .

EXCLUSIVE! 10 years of Delhi Belly: Abhinay Deo: if it is not Imran Khan, there will be no Taashi in the sequel

The filmmaker said that Imran is one of the good guys who should be there in the film industry, adding that the latter should bring out his creativity in all possible forms.

“I felt sad because I have a high regard for this man. He’s a great guy and there’s a dearth of good people in this world anyway. He’s one of the good ones and he should be. out there in this industry. He’s a talented guy, whether it’s in front of or behind the camera. He’s a trained filmmaker and a writer too. I think he should unleash his creativity in every way he can. But I felt bad that he didn’t want to play more, “Spotboye said, quoting Abhinay.

Abhinay Deo confirms that Amitabh Bachchan has withdrawn from Aankhen 2; reveals that the film is on hold!

The Force 2 director revealed that Imran’s decision took a few years because he turned down a movie Deo offered him four years ago.

He said, Actually, Imran turned down a few of my movies because he said he stopped acting and I was a little surprised by that or else he would have been part of one of my movies Four years ago. But he didn’t want to take that path at all because he was reinventing himself. I think every person has a process and I’m sure we’ll see some spectacular work from them in the future. “

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, Abhinay said that if ever a Delhi Belly sequel is created, he would like to believe that Imran would like to make an exception and return to acting.

Imran Khan’s last Bollywood film was Katti Batti opposite Kangana Ranaut in 2015.

