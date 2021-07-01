Xi Jinping promises ‘reunification’ with Taiwan, receives harsh reprimands





Watch: Xi warns foreign powers over Chinese party’s centenary By Yew Lun Tian and Yimou Lee BEIJING / TAIPEI (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday pledged to complete “reunification” with self-governing Taiwan and pledged to “crush” any attempt at formal independence, drawing a harsh reprimand from Taipei, which lambasted the Communist Party as a dictatorship. China, which views democratically-controlled Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up efforts under Xi to assert its claims of sovereignty, including regular flights of fighter jets and bombers near the island. “Solving the Taiwan question and achieving the full reunification of the motherland are the unwavering historical tasks of the Chinese Communist Party and the common aspiration of all Chinese people,” Xi said in a speech on the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party. Communist Party in power. “All the sons and daughters of China, including compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, must work together and move forward in solidarity, resolutely shattering any ‘Taiwan independence’ plot. In response, China’s Mainland Affairs Council, which is responsible for policymaking, said that even though the Communist Party had achieved “some economic development”, it remained a dictatorship that violated people’s freedoms and should instead. embrace democracy. “Its historic decision-making errors and persistent nefarious actions have caused serious threats to regional security,” he added. The Taiwanese people have rejected the “one-China principle,” that the island is part of China, and Beijing should drop its military intimidation and speak with Taipei on an equal footing, the council said. “Our government’s determination to firmly defend the nation’s sovereignty, democracy and freedom of Taiwan and to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait remains unchanged.” The story continues Watch: The Chinese Communist Party “Controls the Lives of Over One Billion People” While China has never given up on the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, Xi called for a “peaceful reunification” process. Still, he said no one should “underestimate the strong determination, steadfast will and tremendous ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.” The defeated ROC government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war against Mao Zedong’s Communist Party. Most Taiwanese have shown no interest in being ruled by China. Taiwan says only the people of the island can decide their future and has denounced Chinese pressure. China believes Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is a separatist determined to declare independence. She says Taiwan is already an independent country called the Republic of China, its official name. (Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Additional reporting by Yimou Lee in Taipei; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Clarence Fernandez)

