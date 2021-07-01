Riau police chief Semringah receives praise from President Joko Widodo

Satisfied with having obtained answers to the management of the Covid-19 and the forest and land fires of Riau

Pekanbaru, Oketimes.com – Indonesian President Joko Widodo praised the performance of Chief Inspector General of Riau Police, Agung Setya Imam Effendi SH SIK MSI, during a virtual dialogue during the commemoration of the 75th Bhayangkara Day which took place virtually, Thursday (1/7/2021).

The president, accompanied by the commander of the TNI and the head of the national police, expressed his gratitude in person, during a virtual meeting which was also attended by all ranks of the Indonesian police.

After a series of activities for the 75th Bhayangkara Day ceremony, President Jokowi greeted several Polres and Polda in Indonesia.

Among them are Mimika Police, Bangkalan Police, West Java Police and Riau Police. The President had a dialogue with the Chief of Police and the Kapolda in each of these regions, to learn about the latest developments in their respective regions.

“Riau police, how is the management of forest and land fires going there?” Asked President Joko Widodo during a virtual interview with the Riau police chief.

Accompanied by the Governor of Riau Syamsuar and the whole range of Forkopimda in the Tribrata Hall, the Chief Inspector General of the Riau Police, Agung Setya Imam Effendi, explained to the President the details of the management of Karhutla (forest fires and land) in the Riau region.

The two-star general assured that in 2021 Karhutla will experience a drastic drop compared to the two previous years (2019 – 2020).

“So far, together with TNI, BPBD and Satpol PP and other elements, we have alerted 5,232 staff members in the management of forest and land fires. We have also prepared 6,000 fire units. water pumps for extinction, ”Inspector General Agung convincingly explained.

On the occasion of the dialogue, Inspector General Agung Setya also said that the management of forest and land fires in Riau had collaborated between human resources and technological sophistication.

Where, Riau police used the Lancang Kuning dashboard, the sophistication of which is now also used by other Polda who are prone to forest and land fires.

“We convey to the President that the hotspots in 2021 have decreased, with a total of 641 hotspots with an area of ​​124 hectares of fire zone. This decrease, compared to the conditions of Karhutla in 2019, the hotspots reached 11,000 hotspots and 6,000 hotspots in 2019. in 2020, ”Agung told the president.

Then, Inspector General Agung also explained the treatment of Covid-19 prevention in Riau which continues to be optimized, starting from the anticipation of the transmission of patients exposed by maximizing 3 T, to the construction of a vaccination center in the old building of the Prefecture of Police of Riau, which is intended for people who wish to be vaccinated. .

After hearing the explanations of the Riau police chief, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, also expressed his praise. The number one person in the Republic of Indonesia is also grateful for the effort and hard work.

“Alright, thank you Riau Police Chief,” Jokowi told Inspector General Agung Setya Imam Effendi, who was greeted by Agung with the word ready!

“This means that after me, the commander and the head of the national police went to Riau, we gave a target and it was achieved, the case really went down. Ended his virtual dialogue with the ranks of the Riau police.

After the ceremony, Riau Police Chief Inspector General Agung looked happy, having received praise from President Joko Widodo for dealing with Covid-19 and forest and land fires in Riau .

“Fortunately, we have received the best praise from President Joko Widodo, who is concerned about the handling of Covid-19 and the forest and land fires in Riau. This is inseparable from the collaboration we have built so far with Forkopimda and the people of Riau, “concluded the Riau police chief.

As we know every July 1, 2021 on the occasion of the commemoration of the 75th day of Bhayangkara, the Riau police organized a ceremony practically led by President Joko Widodo from the presidential palace. ***