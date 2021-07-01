School bubbles: Dozens of Tory MPs write letter to Boris Johnson demanding schools return to normal





In a challenge to Covid rules that caused tens of thousands of students to miss class, they said it caused unnecessary and significant disruption and was disproportionate and unsustainable. The letter was signed by former Cabinet members Esther McVey and Sir Iain Duncan Smith, as well as six chairs of select House of Commons committees. The names included Robert Halfon, the education committee chair, former children’s minister Tim Loughton and former health ministers Jackie Doyle-Price and Steve Brine. They wrote: Children have sacrificed so much to keep the country safe during the pandemic. It is therefore vital that all schools return to normal from July 19, when the restrictions were lifted, if only for the last days of the term. The letter was coordinated by lobby group UsforThem whose founder Molly Kingsley said: Children have been at the bottom of the ladder in decision-making for the past 15 months. READ MORE MEPs also fired a warning shot against any future decision to discriminate against children who do not get vaccinated. No child should be denied access to the classroom on the basis of their immunization status, and neither they nor their parents should be under unwanted pressure to take drugs they do not wish to take. , according to the letter. A senior scientist said the jury is still out for the kids. Calum Semple, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) and professor of child health and epidemic medicine at the University of Liverpool, said there was not enough evidence to decide whether children should be vaccinated against covid or not. He told BBC Breakfast: The risk of serious harm to children is incredibly low. Vaccines are safe, but not entirely without risk. From the point of view of damage to personal health, the scales, I think, have not swung positively one way or the other. I am not convinced that the evidence base is strong enough to support immunization of children, as we do not have complete data on the safety of the vaccines we would like to use. He added that the debate on prioritizing children’s health over their education is very, very difficult and very, very nuanced. School bubbles could be removed on July 19 as part of the next step in easing Covid-19 restrictions in England, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said in the Commons on Wednesday after a growing feud over the number of children missing lessons. He said he believed students would not be faced with bubble arrangements in September and hoped to end regular Covid-19 testing of schoolchildren at the earliest and most realistic stage possible. Labor warned that data showed 375,000 children were out of school last week because of the coronavirus. Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green said: School leaders are dreading another last minute announcement, they need time to put plans in place and their staff are also in desperate need of a break from school. during the summer. Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT school leaders union, warned that removing self-isolation for close contacts would be a very important step to take, and that it would fall to the government and public health advisers. explain how they will keep everyone in the school community safe.

