Amid the fight for portfolios, BJP lawmakers from Puducherry to Delhi will meet Prime Minister Modi, the top BJP official









By Pragya Kaushika |

Update: 01 Jul 2021 14:12 IS

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): a few days after the swearing-in of the first government of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Pondicherry, elected BJP lawmakers arrived in the national capital on Thursday to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the senior officials of the BJP.

This is the first time that the BJP has been part of the government on trade union territory.

The Pondicherry delegation is meeting Prime Minister Modi at his residence and will later also meet with BJP party chairman JP Nadda to discuss the issue of portfolio allocation, sources said.

As members called to meet with the Prime Minister as a courtesy visit, A Namassivayam, a newly inducted minister who is part of the delegation, told ANI that they would share their vision of financially empowering the territory of The union.

“It is a courtesy visit and we will discuss the financial matters of the Union territory and our government. We will also deliver a memorandum to the Prime Minister regarding all these matters,” Namassivayam said.

After meeting the Prime Minister, the leaders of Pondicherry are due to meet the Minister of State for the Interior G Kishan Reddy and the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh.

The first government of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Pondicherry was sworn in on Sunday and five lawmakers – three from the All India NR Congress (AINRC) and two from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – were inducted as cabinet ministers by Chief Minister N Rangasamy. The wallets have not yet been assigned to them. The AINRC-led NDA had won the one-phase elections of the Pondicherry assembly, which were held on April 6.

The BJP, which sought a post of deputy chief minister, contented itself with the post of president and R Selvam of the BJP was unopposed as president of the Pondicherry Assembly on June 16.

Meanwhile, the visiting delegation to Delhi will meet JP Nadda at a dinner later.

“The taking of the oath and the distribution of the portfolio will be discussed with JP Nadda during the night,” informed a senior official from Pudducherry. The delegation will also seek to meet the Union Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah.

The visiting delegation to Delhi includes the BJP, independent MPs and party chairman Pudducherry BJP.

Speaker ‘Embalam’ R Selvam, President of BJP Pudducherry V Saminathan, A Namassivayam, K Lakshminarayanan, C Djeacoumar and AK Sai J Saravana Kumar, PML Kalyan Soundaram, Richards Johnkumar, M Sivasankar, G Ashok Ramalingamas, are part of RB Ashok Babalingam of the visiting delegation. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/amid-tussle-for-portfolios-puducherry-bjp-legislators-in-delhi-to-meet-pm-modi-top-bjp-brass20210701141142 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos