Airlangga Hartarto urges Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to view pandemic as momentum for long-term independence

SURYA.CO.ID, KENDARI – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, at the opening of the National Conference (Munas) of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) in Kendari on Wednesday (6/30/2021), said that there must be a balance between the management of Covid-19 and the national economic recovery.

For efforts to fight Covid-19, vaccination is a game-changer in order to escape the pandemic. The government is actively involving various parties, including the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in the strategy to meet vaccination targets to achieve herd immunity.

The Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, at the same time appreciated the role of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) which sought to invite all companies to carry out the Mutual Cooperation Vaccination.

“According to the direction of the president, we are accelerating the vaccination from 1 million doses per day to 2 and even 2.5 million doses per day. This is done to achieve the target of herd immunity. If, during the first semester, the target was not met due to vaccine delivery problems. Now we have received additional vaccine deliveries, “Coordinating Minister Airlangga said.

The government will speed up Mutual Cooperation Vaccination by establishing a policy that makes it two-way. The first is free vaccination and the second is paid vaccination through selected health facilities that can be followed by all individuals.

On this occasion, the Coordinating Minister Airlangga also invited the participants to the National Conference to consider this pandemic in a long-term perspective. With this momentum, the availability of vaccines, drugs and medical devices that still depend on foreign countries should prompt the domestic pharmaceutical industry to be able to produce them itself.

“This can be a phase for the advancement of research and innovation, especially in the national pharmaceutical sector. At this national conference, the government called on the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as national business and research institutes, to jointly play a role in the strategy of providing an independent vaccine. against Covid-19, namely the red and white vaccine. In addition to controlling the spread of Covid-19, this effort should also maintain the momentum of the national economic recovery that is currently taking place, ”Coordinating Minister Airlangga said.

In addition, at the dawn of 2021, Indonesia’s economic growth recovered with the realization of growth in the first quarter of 2021 contracting only 0.74% (year-on-year), which means an improvement over the previous period. This dynamic of economic recovery will continue until the middle of the second quarter of 2021.

The support of public consumption led to an improvement in household consumption and investment. Improving domestic demand has also been accompanied by increased production activity in the business sector and continues to show signs of recovery.

The consumer confidence index continued to rise to an optimistic level of 104.4 in May 2021. At the same time, the manufacturing PMI index also rose to reach its highest level of 55.3 in May 2021.

Indonesia’s trade balance in 2020 also saw a surplus of $ 21.74 billion and was the highest since 2012. This achievement continued in 2021 from January to May 2021, Indonesia’s trade balance has always seen a surplus of $ 10.17 billion.

“As the President said at the opening of the National Conference this time, our economic growth is actually on track. Investments in Indonesia are also increasing. Mr. President is confident in the second quarter of 2021, economic growth can reach 7% because it is something visible. The key remains that the government has allocated a budget for the revival of the national economy ”, explained the coordinating minister Airlangga.

Next, regarding Indonesia’s role at the G20 summit, Airlangga said that in addition to elements of government, Indonesia has also actively involved non-government groups, including the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry which are members of the G20 engagement groups.

The involvement of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the G20 aims to ensure an inclusive discussion process regarding economic recovery efforts taking into account the contributions of groups outside the government as stakeholders and key players in Economic Growth.

“This G20 Presidency is our step in the world because we lead, so the G20 was conceptualized by Indonesia. We hope that the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry will become the brains of the government for operationalization rather than the omnibus law as this omnibus law is an example that Indonesia is a country leading structural reforms in the pandemic situation. of Covid-19. No one dared. The government also hopes that the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry will always be a partner for the government and we will always welcome the contributions of entrepreneurs with open arms ”, concluded Coordinating Minister Airlangga.