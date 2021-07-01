Khosa chief accuses Imran Khan-led PTI government of anarchy in tribal areas





ANI | Updated: 01 Jul 2021 15:48 IST

Dera Ghazi Khan [Pakistan], July 1 (ANI): Former Punjab governor and chief of the Khosa tribe Sardar Zulfiqar Khan Khosa on Wednesday accused the PTI government led by Imran Khan of being guilty of anarchy in the tribal areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur. Khosa blamed the inefficiency, apathy and neglect of the state apparatus, in addition to illiteracy and unemployment, for widespread lawlessness and the growth of criminal gangs in tribal areas, Dawn reported. Khosa suggested introducing an effective justice system in tribal areas that is also compatible with Baloch culture and local norms and overhauling the Military Border Police (BMP) by recruiting and equipping the force with gadgets and modern security weapons to combat lawlessness in tribal areas. , especially within his own Khosa tribe, the octogenarian tumandar (chief) of the Khosa clan, recalled the time when the Jirga system was operational and said that even cases of heinous crimes would be decided in a matter of days and that the Tribe members also trusted the Jirga. as the leader of their tribe. In contrast, he said, under the current justice system, tribal members have had to wait years for their issues to be resolved and the delay has often led to bloody tribal feuds, Dawn reported. .

He regretted that the state had not put in place an effective judicial mechanism to replace the colonial system of the Jirga, which suited Baluch culture, standards and life. old Jirga system, Dawn reported. He said the deputy commissioner and political assistant regularly traveled on horseback to tribal areas to take stock of the law and order situation in their respective jurisdictions to resolve tribal disputes with the help of tribal chiefs. concerned, regretting that now a political assistant has not left his air-conditioned office in the town of Dera Ghazi Khan. Khosa said that during colonial times the political assistant in the tribal area had to learn the Baloch language to understand Baloch culture and norms, but the condition was later abolished. Regarding security in the tribal areas, he said all passes would be guarded by the members of the affected tribes and the government would pay “Darra compensation” to these guards, to verify infiltration of unwanted elements from all of them. sides. However, at present, motorcycle theft or uprooting is rampant in the border areas of Balochistan, he added, Dawn reported. Highlighting a lack of development in the tribal areas, Khosa said that neither the government nor the companies that run the cement factories in the region have their obligatory role in the uprising of the residents of Tuman Khosa. “I had asked a business tycoon, with a huge industrial unit in the area, to establish at least a hospital and a school and to provide employment and a drinking water facility for the resident of Tuman Khosa, but in vain, ”he said. (ANI)

