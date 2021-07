Tony Blair urges Boris Johnson to face Angela Merkel

T ony Blair called on Boris Johnson to stand up to Angela Merkel against German measures to block British holidaymakers from the European Union. The former prime minister said people with a double bite in the UK were less likely than most EU citizens to carry Covid-19 or infect others and its proposed restrictions have no meaning. Mr Johnson was already expected to push for Germany to relax its rules when he meets the powerful German leader in Checkers tomorrow for high-profile talks. The UK is also in talks with Brussels over a possible deal to ensure Britons can use the NHS app to prove they have been duplicated. READ MORE Germany attempts to block UK travelers to Europe even though they are vaccinated based on the prevalence of the Delta variant, makes no sense when we know the variant is already in Europe and will become the dominant strain there as well. -low. He pointed out that the UK’s greater genomic sequencing capacity meant it had better control over the prevalence of the variant and was not necessarily a higher risk. Blair’s document called for travel restrictions based on vaccination status rather than the number of Delta cases in a country of origin and for a Europe-wide Covid Pass to overcome the restrictions. Meanwhile, a seasoned scientist has warned there is danger of a large flu epidemic this winter, as so many people have lost their immunity during the months of lockdown. Professor Adam Finn, who is on the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI), told BBC Breakfast: We are very, very concerned that there will be a big flu epidemic this year without having had flu last year. JCVI Vice President Professor Anthony Harnden said today that those under 50 will be considered for the vaccine booster program in the coming weeks if data shows it is necessary. Reports indicated that a decision was likely to give the 0ver-50s a fall recall for influenza and Covid on the same day. Dr Maggie Wearmouth, a general practitioner and member of the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI), said plans to start offering booster shots from September were “tentative” and were being announced to help staff medical to continue the “planning process”. When asked if it was just as effective to mix and match different brands of coronavirus vaccines when using reminders rather than sticking to the original brands, she told LBC : “It is certainly also good, maybe it is better, but we did not have the final results of the Cov-boost trial”, adding that the results would come from the study “in a few weeks” .

