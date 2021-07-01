The Aarogya Setu app played a key role in tackling the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Prime Minister Modi





Digital India: The Aarogya Setu app has played a key role in tackling the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Modi said. Highlights Digital India has realized the spirit of One Nation-One MSP, says Prime Minister Modi PM Says India’s Digital Solutions During Pandemic Caught World’s Attention Young people empowered by digital technology will make this decade the “Techade of India”: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted Thursday July 1 with beneficiaries of several Digital India programs via videoconference as the flagship initiative of the Government of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) today completed its six-year trip . Prime Minister Modi said that six years of Digital India program marked rapid progress the country has made in adopting the technology. The government launched the Digital India initiative on July 1, 2015 in a serious attempt to transform India into a digital society and knowledge economy. The Prime Minister stressed that the digital solutions created by India during the Covid-19 pandemic were recognized around the world, adding that the Aarogya Setu contact tracing app played a key role in containing the spread of fatal coronavirus infections. He claimed that Digital India has played a key role in providing healthcare facilities all over the world. He said digital India is India’s determination. “Digital India is the instrument of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Digital India is the manifestation of a strong Indian emerging in the 21st century.” PM Modi mentioned that millennials have benefited from Digital India solutions and an affordable internet, smartphones have helped them tremendously. He added that Digital India empowers the ordinary citizen by closing the gap between government and people, system and facilities, problems and solutions. In addition, the Prime Minister pointed out that the services such as obtaining a driver’s license, birth certificate, payment of electricity bill, payment of water bill, filing of tax return, etc. have become quick and convenient, and in villages, electronic common service centers (CSCs) are helping people. “Data and the demographic dividend present a huge opportunity for India … Together we will succeed in making this decade ‘the techade of India’,” the Prime Minister said. Speaking to a virtual program to mark Digital India Day, Prime Minister Modi said that dozens of Indian startups will be part of the Unicorn Club (startups valued at $ 1 billion and above), and that the Indian youth will take digital empowerment to new heights. “Digital India means quick profit, total profit. Digital India means minimum government, maximum governance,” he added. The Prime Minister claimed that the Digital India program enabled the implementation of the One Nation, One Ration Card program and helped facilitate access to services for millions of people during the pandemic. He commended the Supreme Court for calling on all states to implement the initiative in the respective states. Interacting with the beneficiaries, Prime Minister Modi said that at a time when developed countries were unable to send aid money to their citizens due to the lockdown, India was sending thousands of crore rupees directly into the bank accounts of the people. Digital transactions have brought an unprecedented change in the lives of farmers. Under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, Rs 1.35 lakh crore was deposited directly into the bank account of over 10 crore of farming families. Digital India has also realized the spirit of One Nation, One MSP, the prime minister said. Bursting with confidence, the Prime Minister said this decade will dramatically improve India’s digital technology capabilities, India’s share in the global digital economy. 5G technology will bring big changes to the world, and India is preparing for it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/technology-science/article/digital-india-aarogya-setu-app-played-key-role-in-containing-spread-of-covid-19-pandemic-says-pm-narendra-modi/778685 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos