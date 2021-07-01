Xi Jinping celebrates Party centenary in Tiananmen Square

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday greeted the “new world” created by the Chinese people on the occasion of a ceremony organized in Beijing to celebrate the centenary of the creation of the Communist Party.

The Chinese Communist Party pays homage in Tiananmen Square. It was a triumphant President Xi Jinping who praised, Thursday July 1, the “irreversible” rise of China, once colonized and now the second world power. His speech was made on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of the Party, implicitly addressed to the West.

“The time when the Chinese people could be trampled underfoot, when they suffered and were oppressed, are never over,” he said from the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, from where his distant predecessor Mao Tz-tung proclaimed the Republic. popular in 1949.

After allusions to the Opium Wars, Western colonialism and the Japanese invasion, Xi Jinping praised the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for increasing living standards and restoring national pride.

“The Chinese people have risen,” he proclaimed before a crowd of young people and Party members gathered in Tiananmen Square, celebrating the lifting of hundreds of millions of people from extreme poverty in decades.

“The great renaissance of the Chinese nation has entered an irreversible historical process,” he said, sending a signal to Washington, which regularly describes Beijing as a political and economic rival.

Founded by a fist of intellectuals in July 1921 in a Shanghai still divided into foreign concessions, the CCP unchallenged rules China, which it intends to continue to impose on the international scene.

>> read: Chinese expansionism, a policy which owes more to “tradition” than to the Communist Party

On Thursday morning, 100 cannon shots were fired from Tiananmen Square. The air force acrobatic patrol flew over Beijing, drawing colorful red, yellow and blue sprays.

Helicopters formed the number “100” in the Beijing sky, while others carried a yellow Partifaucille and hammer flag on a red background.

Many Chinese have taken pictures of the air show with their smartphones.

Propaganda campaign

“It is thanks to the Party that we have such a society and that (the country) has been able to develop rapidly. We must thank it,” said AFP a 19-year-old student, Li Luhao, present on the square. Tiananmen.

“When I was little, there were power cuts every night,” said Mr. Wang, a Pekingese. “Food, clothes, education, transport … Everything is better today,” he explains, putting it to the credit of the CCP.













The Party’s centenary has been the subject of an intense propaganda campaign for months. On Monday, a big North Korean show was organized at the Olympic stadium in Beijing, relating the Chinese revolution or the control of the Covid-19.

The official media put this victory against the epidemic to the credit of the authoritarian system in force, in contrast to the epidemic chaos of Western democracies.

Few of the voices are raised to challenge the regime’s record, which has increased its repression of dissent under Xi Jinping, who came at the head of the Party and therefore the country at the end of 2012.

“The anniversary is a way of celebrating the fact that China escaped the fate of the Communist Parties of Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union, which collapsed after the Cold War,” observes Wu Qiang, ex- professor of political science at the prestigious Tsinghua University in Beijing, dismissed in 2015 after having supported the protest in Hong Kong.

The CCP “seeks to link its survival to that of China and the Chinese people, in order to establish its historical legitimacy for the benefit of the future rulers” of the country, he said.













Foreigner image

Unsurprisingly, the tens of millions of deaths from Mao’s hazardous campaigns, from the Great Leap Forward (1958) to the Cultural Revolution (1966), are not approached on the occasion of the celebrations.

With phenomenal growth over the past 40 years, the CCP can be proud of having pulled the country out of underdevelopment. But leaders must contend with the global economic slowdown, climate challenges and an aging population.

Internationally, between Covid, treatment of Ughurs and threats against Tawan, China’s image has deteriorated in many Western countries, according to a study published Wednesday by the American research center Pew.

The centenary celebrations also come a year after Beijing’s imposition of a Hong Kong national security law, which significantly reduced political opposition in the former British colony.

Last week, Hong Kong’s leading pro-democracy headline, the Apple Daily, was forced to shut down after its assets were frozen.

>> read: Apple Daily: end of course for the Hong Kong pro-democracy tablod?

Thursday also marks the 24th anniversary of the recession of territory from China, a date usually the subject of anti-Beijing protests.

Hong Kong police this year banned any gathering in the name of the Covid. It mobilizes 10,000 men to enforce the ban, according to local media.

“Let the CCP go to hell,” a Hong Kong man named Ken told AFP. “All that is good he destroys”.

With AFP