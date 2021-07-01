Politics
Emergency Borders in Java and Bali in Indonesia Amid COVID Outbreak | Coronavirus pandemic News
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has announced emergency restrictions on the archipelago’s most populous island, Java and the tourist island of Bali, as a second wave of COVID-19 infections results in high rates of hospitalization and deaths at record levels.
In a televised address Thursday, Widodo said the measures would begin on Saturday and last until July 20.
This situation forces us to take more decisive action so that together we can stem the spread of COVID-19, he said.
Details of the measures will be announced later today, he added.
Indonesia is the most affected country in Southeast Asia, with 21,000 new cases per day. The surge overwhelmed hospitals and caused an oxygen shortage in the capital, Jakarta.
A government document said the new restrictions aim to reduce daily cases to less than 10,000, and will include work-from-home orders for all non-essential sectors and continued closures of schools and universities.
The document also says public amenities such as beaches, parks, tourist attractions and places of worship are to close, while restaurants can only offer take-out or delivery services. However, the yards can continue to operate normally.
Udayana University professor Gusti Ngurah Mahardika, a virologist on the island of Bali where the number of daily confirmed cases has more than quadrupled in two weeks, said the proposed restrictions were not enough.
I have seen the new emergency measure but I am skeptical. We need a lockdown, but the problem is there is just no money to keep people home, he said.
Indonesia recorded 21,807 new infections and 467 deaths on Wednesday, with more than three-quarters of the new cases reported in Java. That brings the country’s total number of cases to 2,178,272 and deaths to 58,491, one of the highest in Asia.
Infectious disease experts say modeling suggests Indonesia’s true daily infection rate is at least 10 times the official tally.
The problem in Indonesia is that testing rates are very low because only people who come to hospitals with symptoms are given free tests. Everyone has to pay, said Dr Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist who has helped formulate the Indonesian Ministry of Health’s pandemic management strategy for 20 years.
Based on the current reproduction rate in Indonesia which has dropped from 1.19 in January to 1.4 in June, I have estimated that there are at least 200,000 new cases in the country today. But if I compare that with modeling from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle, it’s much higher, around 350,000 new infections per day. It’s as high as India before the peak.
A virologist in Java advising the Ministry of Health, who spoke to Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media, said the virus had spread so quickly because many Indonesians with symptoms of COVID-19 prefer to stay at home.
When we see hospitals full of patients, this is only the tip of the iceberg, as only 10-15% of patients in Indonesia go to hospitals. The rest will stay at home and take care of themselves as they prefer to stay with their families, the virologist said.
This has happened since the start of the pandemic, but with the Delta variant becoming dominant it is a much bigger problem as the secondary infection rate in households for the Delta variant is 100%. This means that if a member of a household is infected, they are all infected. But as their symptoms worsen and people find it difficult to breathe, we would expect many more people to come to hospitals, like what we have seen in India.
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/7/1/emergency-curbs-in-indonesias-java-and-bali-amid-covid-surge
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
