



Joachim Low wants to have a meeting with Mesut Ozil since they both faced each other on the eve of the 2018 World Cup

Former German midfielder fired after taking photos with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ozil retired from the national team and two years later the German federation admitted the case had not been properly handled PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng’s Telegram Channel! Never miss important updates! Joachim Low says he wants to meet Mesut Ozil so they can finally end their longstanding feud following the retirement of the German national team playmaker, Goal, Daily mail. Joachim Low wants to meet Mesut Ozil with the aim of burying the hatchet with the former German international. The couple haven’t seen each other since the German boss sent Ozil to pack his bags for the 2018 World Cup after taking photos with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in London. Read also The French star who refused to be replaced argued with France manager after his loss to Switzerland PAY ATTENTION: Click View first under the Next tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook news feed! The photo of the former Arsenal and Ilkay Gundogan star with Erdogan on the eve of the World Cup drew huge criticism in Germany, which led to the midfielder’s sacking. Ozil then announced his retirement from the national team after winning 92 caps and helping the team win the 2014 World Cup. Low, who left his job as coach of the German national team after 15 years, wants to meet with the Fenerbache player to end their differences. Joachim Low wants to reconcile with Mesut Ozil after the German player withdrew from the national team prematurely. Photo by document

Source: Getty Images “Mesut leaving the national team without consulting me first was a great human disappointment for me. “The time will come when we will talk or meet again. At some point, the day will come when we talk and put everything aside. “Those memories will be positive for us then as well. He was an incredibly important and formidable player with great skills.” Read also Germany boss Joachim Low was again caught on camera developing unhygienic habits amid England’s loss The German FA also admitted that they made mistakes in handling Ozil’s situation and failed to find a compromise with the player before he left the team. PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the main sports Facebook group ‘Naija Football Fan Zone’ Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Joachim Low was in charge of her last game for the German national team as they lost to England in the Euro 2020 round of 16 at Wembley Stadium, Sport Bible. The 61-year-old is known to behave unusually while in the dugout watching his guys play the game. The former Stuttgart boss was seen picking his nose and putting the same hands in his mouth, which in the past blamed the adrenaline rush. Source: Legitimate Journal

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.legit.ng/1422995-former-germany-coach-low-meet-player-home-2018-world-cup.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

