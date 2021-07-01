Democrats call on Jokowi to keep pledge not to silence critics

Jakarta, IDN Times – The Democratic Party has called on President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to keep his promise not to silence the critics. This follows criticism from the University of Indonesia’s Student Executive Council (BEM UI) via its social media account that called Jokowi the “king of lip service.”

“I hope that the president’s statement that there is no silencing of democracy can be implemented in real terms. There should be no more forms of intimidation and punishment for students. younger people who criticize the government, “said Strategic Communication Agency chief / Coordinator of Interpreters. Speaking of the DPP Democratic Party, Herzaky Mahendra Putra, in a written statement Thursday (1/7/2021).

In addition, Democrats also called on ministers to support Jokowi’s declaration that he denied himself as the “lip king.”

Democrats call on presidential aides, both in cabinet, ministries and other government agency officials, to back Pak Joko Widodo’s statement that he is not the king with lip service as than transmitted by BEM UI, “he said.

Jokowi also said there was no problem if there were any reviews submitted to him. Herzaky said criticism is a form of democratic dynamics.

“On the one hand, President Joko Widodo said that criticism is allowed because it is a democratic country. On the other hand, BEM UI of course also has its own opinions and analysis on why they behave this way towards the president. the dynamics of democracy because criticism should be seen as a vitamin and a form of public attention to government, ”he said.

