Connect with us

Politics

Democrats call on Jokowi to keep pledge not to silence critics

Published

21 seconds ago

on

By

 


Jakarta, IDN Times – The Democratic Party has called on President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to keep his promise not to silence the critics. This follows criticism from the University of Indonesia’s Student Executive Council (BEM UI) via its social media account that called Jokowi the “king of lip service.”

“I hope that the president’s statement that there is no silencing of democracy can be implemented in real terms. There should be no more forms of intimidation and punishment for students. younger people who criticize the government, “said Strategic Communication Agency chief / Coordinator of Interpreters. Speaking of the DPP Democratic Party, Herzaky Mahendra Putra, in a written statement Thursday (1/7/2021).

In addition, Democrats also called on ministers to support Jokowi’s declaration that he denied himself as the “lip king.”

Democrats call on presidential aides, both in cabinet, ministries and other government agency officials, to back Pak Joko Widodo’s statement that he is not the king with lip service as than transmitted by BEM UI, “he said.

Jokowi also said there was no problem if there were any reviews submitted to him. Herzaky said criticism is a form of democratic dynamics.

“On the one hand, President Joko Widodo said that criticism is allowed because it is a democratic country. On the other hand, BEM UI of course also has its own opinions and analysis on why they behave this way towards the president. the dynamics of democracy because criticism should be seen as a vitamin and a form of public attention to government, ”he said.

Also Read: Jokowi’s response is dubbed the King of Lip Service to Emergency PPKM

1. Jokowi’s response is dubbed the “King of Lip Service”

Democrats call on Jokowi to keep pledge not to silence criticsPresident Joko Widodo issues press statement regarding COVID-19 at Bogor Palace, West Java, Monday (3/16/2020) (ANTARA PHOTO / Hafidz Mubarak A)

President Jokowi considers the nickname “King of Lip Service” to be commonplace. Jokowi admits he’s often received weird nicknames from critics.

“Yes, it’s been a long time. There was someone who said that I was klemar-klemer. Yesterday someone said it was me too plunged-plunged. Then change again, there are those who say I’m bossy. There are also those who say that I am a lame duck, and recently someone said that I am the father of bipang (roast pork). Finally, there is someone talking about The King of Lip Service, “Jokowi said in a statement posted on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel on Tuesday (6/29/2021).

According to him, the criticism that BEM UI launches at him is a form of expression of the students. So there is no ban on it.

“I think it’s a form of student expression. It’s a democratic country, so criticism is okay,” Jokowi said.

Continue reading the article below

Editor’s choices

2. Jokowi asks campuses not to prevent students from speaking out

Democrats call on Jokowi to keep pledge not to silence criticsPresident Joko Widodo (ANTARA PHOTO / Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

Regarding the summoning of UI officials after the criticism, the former governor of DKI Jakarta demanded that the campus not have to intervene when students express such expressions.

“Universities don’t need to prevent students from expressing themselves,” Jokowi said.

Also Read: Dubbed The King Of Lip Service, Jokowi: I Was Once Called A Paralyzed Duck

3. BEM UI will not remove Jokowi King of Lip Service meme

Democrats call on Jokowi to keep pledge not to silence criticsKetua BEM UI, Leon Alvinda Putra (www.instagram.com/@leonalvinda)

BEM UI President Leon Alvinda Putra has confirmed that he will not be removing the Jokowi King of Lip Service meme. This was also conveyed by the representative of BEM during his meeting with the rector of the campus on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

The reunion came after the meme went viral on social media and became the focus of the public. Although conditions for the COVID-19 pandemic have deteriorated, the face-to-face meeting still took place last Sunday.

“We are providing more information and confirming that we will not be removing the download,” BEM UI President Leon Alvinda Putra told IDN hours contacted, Monday (6/28/2021).

According to Leon, the meeting would have been sudden. In the letter of convocation of the rectorate, it is written that the meeting will be held at 3:00 p.m. WIB. However, he was not notified by SMS until 2:40 p.m. WIB.

“I asked that the meeting be postponed to Monday, but the rectorate does not want. Finally, I told you that it would be late,” he said when arriving at the rectorate after 4:00 pm WIB.

Also Read: Upload Meme The King of Lip Service, WhatsApp President, BEM UI Hacked

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.idntimes.com/news/indonesia/muhammad-ilman-nafian-2/demokrat-minta-jokowi-tepati-janji-tak-bungkam-pengkritik

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: