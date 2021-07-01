Man filmed harassing Chris Whitty ‘dropped’ by Boris Johnson after losing job





A man who was filmed harassing Chris Whitty has apologized after losing his job in the incident.

The video, which is approximately 20 seconds long and was filmed in St James’s Park, shows two smiling men grabbing Professor Whitty as they shout “Oi oi” and say “A photo please? “.

As Professor Whitty tries to walk away, the men grab him again, as a voice is heard saying “leave the gentleman alone” before the clip ends. Lewis Hughes, of Essex, said he was fired from his job as a real estate agent after video of the incident went viral. Lewis Hughes and Jonathan Chew approached England’s chief medical officer on Sunday (June 27) and filmed the incident, in which Whitty was clearly uncomfortable. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among many to express disgust at the incident, describing the men as “thugs”. He said: “I am shocked to see the heinous harassment from Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty. “I condemn the behavior of these thugs. Our hard-working public servants should not face this kind of bullying on our streets and we will not tolerate it. Metropolitan Police said they were investigating the incident as common assault. “Very disappointing” Speaking to The Sun, Lewis Hughes said: “I absolutely apologize for any upset I have caused. “If I made him uncomfortable, which seems to be the case, then I’m sorry.” “He’s a pretty shy person and I think that’s why he didn’t say, ‘Let go of me.’ If he had said that and I realized what he was feeling, I wouldn’t have put my arm around him. “There was no malicious intent, I didn’t want to upset him.” “I feel very disappointed with Boris, that he calls me a thug. In fact, I voted for him too. “I have worked every day of my life since I left college, never had any problems. Now I have to start over from the beginning and I loved my job. Police are investigating

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of a video shared online showing an incident which took place in St James’s Park at around 7.20pm on the evening of Sunday June 27th. “Officers were around to watch a nearby protest and intervened when they saw what was going on. “They spoke to the victim and checked his welfare. He had not suffered any injuries and informed officers that at that time he did not wish to make any allegations. He then continued on his way. “Officers continued to speak to the two men and recorded their contact details. They were vigorously warned of their behavior and ordered to leave the area. “The police remain in contact with the alleged victim. The incident was recorded as a simple assault and continues to be investigated by the Met’s Crime Enforcement Team.

