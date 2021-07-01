New data shows how Biden and Trump shifted the electorate





President Joe Biden’s victory last fall was based on large swings among men, commuters and voters who did not vote in the 2016 election, according to a new analysis from the Pew Research Center.

Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, appears to have made strides with women and Latinos while increasing his support among rural voters.

The survey was part of an effort dating back to the day after the 2016 election, in which Pew sought to track voter turnout and voter preferences between the last two presidential elections and the midterms of 2018. Pew a surveyed 11,818 adults online last November, 10,640 adults in November 2018 and 4,183 adults at the end of 2016 after the elections. In addition, Pew verified respondent participation using voters’ files.

Biden won last fall’s election over Trump 306-232 in the Electoral College and beat him by 4 points in the popular vote. The analysis found that Biden won voters who voted in 2018 and 2016, a group that made up 62% of the 2020 electorate by 7 points. Among voters who voted in 2018 but not 2016, who made up 6% of the 2020 electorate, Biden won 26 points, edging Trump by 62% to 36%.

Voters who did not vote in any of the elections beat Biden by 2 points, while those who voted in 2016 but not in 2018 backed Trump by 8 points.

Broken down by geographic area, voters in the suburbs appear to have had the greatest impact. In 2016, only 45% of that voting group supported Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, while last fall 54% supported Biden. On his way to the White House, Trump won white suburban voters by 16 points, beating Clinton by 54% to 38%. This time around, Trump won that group by just 4 points.

Among rural voters, a group that strongly shattered with Trump in 2016, the former president was able to increase his support from 59% in 2016 to 65% last fall.

Biden’s gains with men coupled with Trump’s gains among women narrowed the gender gap. Biden reduced what was an 11 point advantage Trump had over Clinton with the men in 2016 and reduced it to just 2 points in 2020. Among the white men, Trump went from 30 wins to 17 wins.

Trump was able to increase his support for women from 39% to 44%, and with white women it went from 47% to 53%.

Trump has also made inroads with Latino voters, dropping his share from 28% in 2016 to 38% last fall. Roughly the same shares of black voters voted Democrats or Republicans in each of the elections Pew analyzed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-election/new-data-shows-how-biden-trump-shifted-electorate-n1272852 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos