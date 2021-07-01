Imran Khan “accepts Chinese version” on Uyghur Muslims due to Sino-Pakistani relationship





Pakistan, an all-weather friend of China, has so far turned a blind eye to human rights abuses of Uyghur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang Province despite appeal by the entire world community. However, Pakistan has now gone further by officially proclaiming that it accepts China’s version of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

It has been widely reported that millions of Uyghur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang Province are suffering genocide at the hands of the ruling Communist Party of China. However, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, speaking to a Chinese reporter, said the Chinese version of the Uyghur situation was completely different from what was reported in Western media.

Imran Khan said as reported by Dawn: “Due to our extreme proximity and our relationship with China, we actually accept the Chinese version.” This means that Imran Khan brazenly admitted that Pakistan will continue to believe the Chinese version simply because China has generously given alms and charity to Pakistan.

Pakistan’s hypocritical position

Imran Khan said it was hypocritical to say that while the situation of Uyghurs and Hong Kong was highlighted, attention was not paid to human rights violations in Kashmir. However, what is truly hypocritical is that Pakistan is pointing fingers at Kashmir as it continues to allow atrocities against minorities on its own soil and also goes silent when asked to comment on China. It is a known fact that women of Hindu, Sikh and other religious minorities in Pakistan are abducted in broad daylight and forcibly married off to men of Islam. In addition, minority religious institutions have been vandalized in Pakistan, as law enforcement mechanisms do nothing to stop crimes against minorities.

Regarding Kashmir, it is also important to note that the Indian government recently held an unprecedented meeting with all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir and ensured that J&K would be granted full state status and that elections would also take place after the delimitation exercise. of the territory of the Union.

Earlier, when asked in an interview by Axios about the situation of the Uyghurs, Imran Khan had dodged the question by saying that any conversation with China would take place “behind closed doors”.

Despite claiming to fight discrimination against Muslims around the world, Pakistan has repeatedly remained silent when asked about atrocities against Uyghur Muslims in China, while continuing to peddle false stories about Jammu and Kashmir, although it failed to draw attention to the same topic even in Islamic countries as they strongly believe in Indian democracy. The Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), an international organization of Islamic countries, refused to interfere in the J&K issue and categorically stated that the repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the bifurcation of the state in two Union territories is an internal affair of India. In addition, it is well known that Pakistan, through its state and non-state actors, continues to facilitate infiltration into India.

Genocide of Uyghur Muslims

About 11 million Uyghurs – ethnic Muslims – live in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. Attempting a systemic cleansing of the indigenous population, the Chinese government is said to have imprisoned over a million people and subjected them to severe mistreatment, forced sterilization, forced labor, suppression of Uyghur religious practices, indoctrination among several other human rights issues, while those not detained are also subject to intense surveillance, religious restrictions, forced labor and sterilization.

According to international media, most of the people in the camps have never been charged with any crimes and have no legal way to challenge their detention. The detainees appear to have been targeted for a variety of reasons, according to media reports, including traveling to or contacting people from one of the twenty-six countries that China considers sensitive, such as Turkey and Afghanistan, to attend services. in mosques, having more than three children, sending texts containing Koranic verses.

In May of this year, countries participating in the G7 summit openly called on China for its violations of the human rights of Uyghur Muslims, in addition to criticizing China’s military assertion in the South China Sea and issues surrounding Hong Kong. United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet had requested meaningful access to verify serious reports of human rights violations and genocide against Uyghur Muslims. But China has blatantly refused to allow any investigation, saying the UN human rights official is welcome for a friendly visit but not to continue an investigation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/pakistan-news/imran-khan-accepts-chinas-version-on-uyghur-muslims-because-of-sino-pak-relationship.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos