Politics
Government employee unions write to PM Modi, calling for the reinstatement of DA / DR
NEW DELHI: Several unions of government employees wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, calling for the reinstatement of the dearness allowance (DA) and assistance to loved ones (DR) which have been withheld since January of l ‘last year.
Employees of the central secretariat, teachers, employees of companies, employees of the central public works department wrote to the prime minister highlighting a five-point request, including the reinstatement of DA and DR. Several state government unions have also joined us.
They said that given the high prices of food and fuel, their dues should be paid. Payment of all installments of Dearness Allowance / Dearness Relief due from January 1, 2020 through July 2021 to all employees and retirees shocked by the sharp rise in prices, ”said one of these memoranda.
In April last year, the central government froze inflation-linked pay increases for 11.5 million of its employees and retirees for 18 months as it prepared to create fiscal space to build 1.2 trillion war coffers to fight the coronavirus pandemic and the massive stimulus spending needed to revive a stalled economy.
The decision of the Centers to defer three payments of the cost allowance, for employees, and the cost relief, for retirees, from January 2020 to July 2021 resulted in savings of approximately 37,530 crores. State governments have probably saved a 82,566 crore by freezing payments.
With the 18-month period coming to an end on June 30, officials are calling for a reinstatement of inflation-indexed pay increases.
The unions also urged Prime Minister Modi to consider a concept called “One Nation, One Wage” in order to end the disputes that arise from time to time around wage disparities at different levels of employment.
The government workers’ unions have also called for the transfer of Rs 5 million in insurance directly to the bank accounts of the families of the deceased Corona Warriors.
Simultaneously, a dependent member of the deceased can receive a regular appointment and the family can immediately receive a family pension and other contributions, ”they wrote.
The unions also stressed that the pensions of employees who retired before June 30 can be fixed after granting the annual increase. They are asked that all government departments fill vacancies so that more people can find jobs.
