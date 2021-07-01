Donation of 2.1 Million Corona Vaccines, Messages from Japanese Prime Minister Jokowi





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Japan officially provided immunization assistance to Indonesia. The total of all AstraZeneca vaccines administered was 2.1 million doses. Welcoming the arrival of the first batch of aid, Japanese Ambassador to Indonesia Kanasugi Kenji read a message from Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to President Joko Widodo. Suga said the vaccine aid was a testament to the close friendship between Japan and Indonesia. “On this occasion, Japan gave a vaccine to Indonesia. It is proof of the close friendship between Japan and Indonesia,” Suga said on Thursday (1/7/2021). The two countries, Suga said, always help each other and strengthen their friendship in difficult times. For example, during the 2011 Eastern Japan Earthquake and the 2018 Central Sulawesi Earthquake and Tsunami. He also mentioned Indonesia as a strategic partner of Japan. Suga hopes to continue working hand in hand with Indonesia to defeat Covid-19. “We want to join forces with Indonesia, which is Japan’s strategic partner in overcoming the pandemic,” he said. Kanasugi added that he was hopeful that vaccine aid from the Japanese government could help cope with Covid-19 in Indonesia. “I hope that the vaccine given today can support the efforts of the Indonesian government and health workers,” Kanasugi said. The total amount of vaccine assistance provided by AstraZeneca was 2.1 million doses. While today have arrived about 998 thousand doses and there will be other deliveries. At the same occasion, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said that this vaccine will be used for districts and towns that fall into levels 3 and 4 of the transmission rate. “We will distribute the AstraZeneca vaccine. It is only recently that the Minister responsible for the coordination of maritime affairs and ships decided that 50 percent of the city’s districts are at level 3-4 of the transmission rate. rest is spread across Indonesia, ”Budi explained. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Hi Hi)



