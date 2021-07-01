Bridges and bypasses win votes, but their ability to level Britain is less certain | Andy beckett

AAll governments like to build things. Fascists, Communists, Social Democrats and even conservatives who demand austerity in other areas, politicians can rarely resist the potential rewards of commissioning new infrastructure. From announcement to construction to opening, new public amenities provide ministers with multiple opportunities to show voters that their administration is making a difference.

Infrastructure improves daily life, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said in March. This is why I created the leveling fund to invest 4.8 billion euros in local infrastructure with high added value. Such an investment, according to the fund’s prospectus, was aimed at making people proud of their local communities; bringing more places across the UK closer to opportunity; and demonstrate that the government can visibly deliver.

Presented in this kind of uplifting language, as is usually the case, new transport links and the like seem free from ideology and partisan politics, which can be especially appealing to voters in acrimonious times. . But the state’s infrastructure is not really neutral at all. Where it is located, who benefits from it, which is considered an acceptable cost: these are intensely political considerations. For the current government, which owes its majority to the new Conservative seats in the north of England and the Midlands which have been neglected by the state for decades or who feel they have provided new bridges or bypasses, it is a potentially crucial to demonstrate that conservatism has changed. .

One of the problems with this strategy, at least for voters in those regions, is that when it comes to infrastructure, like many others, Boris Johnson has a habit of promising but not delivering. A garden bridge over the Thames, a new airport on a man-made island off the Kent coast, a bridge or tunnel to Northern Ireland: all of these eye-catching ideas were promoted by the big conservative seller, and none was not built. So far, these have not been so much concrete projects as unsubtle political signals of Johnson’s optimism, personal ambition and disregard for difficult practical details. In a country that has voted for the barely sketched future of Brexit, offering quasi-fantasies can go a long way for a politician. But a day will come when even the most influential new Conservative voters will expect them to build something.

Another problem is that even the largest completed projects don’t always change the country as expected. Forty years ago this month, the Queen opened the Humber Bridge, then the largest single-span suspension bridge in the world. A bridge across the Humber Estuary, connecting the isolated port town of Hull to the East Midlands and to the south, had been proposed for more than a century. Yet he did not gain decisive support until 1966, when Labor Prime Minister Harold Wilson faced a delicate by-election in Hull. Labor promised a bridge and occupied the seat.

But construction problems and other delays have eaten away another 15 years. By the time the bridges were completed, Hull was in decline and Britain was in crisis, with an unpopular Margaret Thatcher presiding over riots and deindustrialization. The huge, wide bridge offered a rare chance for national pride. The Queen called it a splendid publicity for British engineering, and the opening ceremony featured a parade of the Red Arrows, the RAF jets roaring above the towers of the bridge in an otherwise gray sky. It’s easy to imagine Johnson appearing at similar ceremonies in a few years.

The bridge was also to provide an economic boost. If eliminating travel frustration is as vital as I think it is, said the Queen, this region must be a land of opportunity, I am confident that there are many waiting to seize it .

Four decades later, the bridge is still a magnificent sight: an elegant arch of concrete and steel crossing the tea-colored Humber. But the region around it has changed less than many expected. The population of Hull, unlike that of Great Britain as a whole, is no higher than at the opening of the bridge. The beautiful downtown area has been refreshed, but it lacks excitement, and Hull has one of the highest unemployment rates in the country. The bridge has cut local travel times and connected families and businesses, but traffic is light on it for a crossing of its size. On the other side of the river from Hull, a large part of the territory remains agricultural. A terraced house in Barton-upon-Humber, the town closest to the bridge, a sleepy maze of old brick streets, can be bought for 80,000. People there like it, one of the people told me. bridge employees. They don’t want change.

The impact of new infrastructure on previously neglected places is difficult to predict, especially in centralized and sometimes conservative countries such as Britain, where people and businesses can be difficult to divert from their usual locations. The incremental changes and the sheer complexity of the economy also mean that voters can take a long time to accept, if they ever do, that such infrastructure has not provided enough benefits to justify its expense. The Humber Bridge cost 385m to build with today’s money. It was financed by government loans, which generated even higher interest charges, and which have not yet been fully repaid despite a toll for the users of the bridge, as pointed out by almost all the local interlocutors. . But no one said building the bridge was not worth it.

As a notoriously short-term politician, Johnson may not be too worried about the long-term effectiveness of his government’s construction plans. It is the photo opportunities that any building site will offer and the general impression of a determined government that are probably its top priorities. Like him recently said American magazine The Atlantic: People live by story. Human beings are creatures of the imagination. He didn’t seem to stay awake at night thinking about the precise contribution of the north of England to our gross domestic product.

Conservative governments have at times used the North East of England, in particular, as a stage for displays of economic ingenuity and social concern. In 1987, Thatcher performed a thoughtful, high-profile walkabout at a dark old industrial site in Teesside, and established a development company there soon after. David Cameron announced a Humber Enterprise Zone in 2011. This spring, the government announced a Humber Freeport. The frequency of these initiatives could show that the Conservatives have treated the region with a seriousness that, until their recent electoral successes there, was underestimated. Or it could show that none of these schemes have been thought through enough to really work.

The north of England is full of spectacular structures, and Johnson can add more. But the economy’s center of gravity will likely remain where it has long been, in the quieter southern landscape. Governments like to build things, but power often likes to hide.