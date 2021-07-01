Ahead of Eid, PETA calls on Prime Minister Modi to repeal law allowing animal sacrifice





Ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday, in which animals such as goats and sheep are sacrificed, PETA India called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal a section of a law that allows the slaughter of ‘an animal as a religious ritual. Section 28 of the Animal Cruelty Prevention Act (PCA), 1960, should be abolished as it says that nothing in this law should make it an offense to kill an animal in a manner required by religion of a community, said the animal rights organization. I am writing on behalf of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India on behalf of our over two million members and supporters to urge you to remove section 28 of the Cruelty Prevention Act 1960 towards animals, which allows no animal to be killed in any way for religion, ”said Manilal Valliyate, Managing Director of PETA India, in a letter to the Prime Minister. Read more: PETA India asks Amul to switch to vegan milk production We hope you will agree that Article 28 is an aberration in the land of “ahimsa”, “karuna” and, increasingly, modern technology and where Article 51A (g) of the Constitution of India demands compassion for all living creatures, ”Valliyate mentioned. The Supreme Court ruled that this article reflects the nation’s rich cultural heritage, the PETA official said. The letter said that this provision (Article 28) defeats the very purpose of the CAAPct, as it causes unnecessary pain and suffering to animals and is now, in modern society, obsolete. Just as human sacrifice is treated as murder, so is the archaic practice of animal sacrifice, such as twisting their necks, beheading them, biting them to death, or slitting their throats when they are fully aware of what is happening to them. happens, must be treated as punishable cruelty, he said. PETA India said that in April it submitted its recommendations to the Indian Council for Animal Welfare (AWBI), which included a recommendation to ban animal sacrifices. In its letter, the animal rights organization pointed out that many states and Union territories, including Gujarat, Kerala, Pondicherry, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, have prohibits the sacrifice of animals in any place of public religious worship or in its enclosure. This demonstrates that progressive steps are needed to implement a similar ban across India, which could easily be achieved by removing section 28 of the PCA Act of 1960, he said. Compassion and love are universal messages at the heart of all religions, and no religion teaches or encourages cruelty to animals or requires the consumption of meat. In order to give animal welfare the scope it deserves and to ensure that our animal welfare laws reflect modern society, we implore your good offices to remove the obsolete exemption for animal sacrifices under section 28, said PETA. He said he also sent letters to police chiefs as well as the AWBI, urging them to take precautionary measures to end illegal practices of transporting and killing animals as they approach. of Eid al-Adha. “Animal sacrifices in the country involve a wide variety of species, including sheep, goats, buffaloes, chickens, pigs, deer, foxes, owls and others,” said the body. Even though the PCAAct grants an exemption for animal sacrifices, such practices often contradict the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which protects native wildlife from hunting and capture.

