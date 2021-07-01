Chinese Communist Party celebrates 100 years with spectacle and fiery speech from Xi JinpingExBulletin

toggle legend Wang Zhao / AFP via Getty Images

BEIJING The ruling Communist Party in China launches a party and today kicks off a month of celebrations to commemorate its founding 100 years ago.

All over China, newspapers and buildings have been covered by Red Party propaganda. Three Chinese astronauts in space congratulated the party. And online censors and police have been working overtime over the past month to make sure no disruption gets in the way of the heavily scripted ceremonies being held in Beijing today.

Beijing’s celebrations began with a patriotic performance in Tiananmen Square. As helicopters and fighter planes flew above us, hundreds of schoolchildren, party members and frontline health workers sang songs such as “Socialism is good” and “Without. the Chinese Communist Party, there would be no new China ”.

But the centerpiece of the celebrations was a fiery speech by Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping.

“The Chinese people will never allow foreign forces to intimidate, oppress or enslave us. Anyone who dares to have their heads broken and their blood will flow in front of the Great Wall of steel built with the flesh and blood of 1 , 4 billion Chinese, ”Xi said as he stood outside the Imperial Palace in Beijing on Thursday morning.

Dressed in a gray Mao costume and flanked by past and present party leaders, Xi has spent over an hour showcasing the achievements of the Communist Party over the past century while arguing that it remains the only capable political force. to rule China.

“The Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese people, with their bravery and tenacity, solemnly proclaim to the world that the Chinese people are not only good at bringing down the old world, but also at building a new one,” Xi said. . “Only socialism can save China, and only socialism with Chinese characteristics can develop China. “

From a secret meeting on a ship to a global superpower

The Chinese Communist Party was actually founded on July 23, 1921 by a mixture of Chinese and foreign revolutionaries in Shanghai.

Fearing spies, a group of Chinese-only members reached a final agreement on a boat in neighboring Zhejiang province. However, nearly two decades later, party leaders who took refuge in the dusty caves of the northern Chinese city of Yan’an decided that July 1 would be the official date of commemoration.

For Xi and other leaders at the head of the party, this year’s anniversary is an important occasion to recast an organization originally designed to foment revolution among rural peasants into one that can be seen as a government. powerful overseeing an increasingly sophisticated global economy.

Party leaders must do so in a world now largely hostile to its global ambitions. The latest Pew Research poll shows negative views on China remain at historic levels around the world, fueled by increasingly aggressive diplomats and nationalist citizens of China.

In his speech, Xi sought to reassure other countries that China’s rise to power was peaceful while pledging to conquer Taiwan, a democratic island that China claims on its own. “A strong country must have a strong army. Only a strong army means a safe country,” Xi said.

He also said Beijing will maintain its iron grip on Hong Kong. It is no coincidence that July 1 is also the anniversary of the Chinese takeover of Hong Kong. The same date was then chosen to implement a radical national security law, which has already appeased almost all dissent in the territory.

The eradication of extreme poverty and a series of economic reforms that sparked a trade boom while deepening social inequalities were one of the main achievements cited by Xi during the party’s centenary celebrations.

But the main raison d’être of the Communist Party has always been to pursue what the party calls the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”, a nation which in 1921 remained ravaged by civil war, imperial mismanagement and foreign colonialism. In this regard, China now has an economic power that can cripple smaller economies, and a geopolitical weight that has earned it places in almost every major multilateral institution.

“Back then, we were so far behind. We could only look at western countries. We were standing at the bottom of the stairs when the West was at the top, ”said Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the World time, a nationalist government newspaper. “Today, China has caught up with the rest of the world. The Chinese economy has grown and with it, its general power.”

Consolidation of power

Xi’s message of strength masks any internal divisions that may have arisen in the decades since the party came to power. He oversaw the most comprehensive purge of Communist Party officials since the 1970s on anti-corruption grounds, jailed his top political rivals, and brought powerful business tycoons to heel.

“There is no other party in the world like ours, which has encountered so many challenges and difficulties, experienced so many trials of life and death, or suffered such tragic sacrifices,” he said. he adds. wrote an editorial in the largest newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party, People’s Daily.

This consolidation of its control over the party as well as the control of the party over all levels of state governance triggered a setback.

“The party believes that it can rule forever. But it cannot,” said Cai Xia, a former Communist Party professor who was expelled from its ranks last year. She now lives in the United States, where she has become a prominent Xi critic.

But resistance is now quickly quelled by a powerful surveillance and security apparatus. During numerous crises in the last seven decades of his rule, the party has decided to retain top-down control of the country’s political levers each time. This includes the Tiananmen Massacre in 1989, in which countless civilians and students were killed as troops put a fatal end to pro-democracy protests in the very square where Xi delivered his speech today.

“The party is like the patriarch of a large traditional Chinese family. Everything he says is valid,” said Deng Yuwen, former editor of a party-run newspaper who now lives in the United States. “If you respect him, he might show you some favors. But if you run into him, then he will banish you from the family.”

Xi himself has become a more ideologically motivated leader than his predecessors, overseeing a resurgence in the party’s visibility and role in private matter, media and education.

Few of today’s party leaders can boast of having socialist credentials beyond Xi’s. His father, Xi Zhongxun, was a top party leader, and young Xi spent his early childhood living in a complex with the families of the other Communist elite.

The political turmoil of the 1960s forced then-teenage Xi to spend seven years in a cave house in a remote village, working among farmers to better learn the mechanics of socialism.

“[The party’s] history is a story in which the party and the people are linked by a common destiny, heart to heart, soul to soul ”, Xi mentionned during a speech in February.

Amy Cheng contributed to the Beijing search.