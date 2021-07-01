Menpora Zainudin Amali awaits President Joko Widodo’s directive to release athletes for the 2020 Olympics





WARTAKOTALIVE.COM, JAKARTA – Indonesian athletes who will compete in the Olympics usually undergo a liberation procession led directly by the president. However, at present, the state of Indonesia is focused on suppressing the spread of Covid-19 given the significant increase in cases. Therefore, Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Zainudin Amali cannot confirm whether the release of Indonesian athletes or contingents for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be released directly by President Joko Widodo or via virtual. “Under normal circumstances, the president will be officially released, whether it is the Olympics, the Asian Games, even the SEA Games. But if the current conditions are not good, neither can we confirm whether we can be released directly or not., “Zainudin said quoted on Tribunnews.com. Zainudin said his party sent a letter to President Joko Widodo regarding the event. In the letter, Zainudin submitted the time and place as well as the Indonesian contingent liberation activities to be carried out directly or indirectly at the palace. Read also : Making his first appearance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting tries not to get too excited Read also : Indonesian NOC President Raja Sapta Oktohari believes Japan can successfully host Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Read also : Before showing up at the 2020 Olympics, Menpora Zainudin Amali asks athletes to exercise with strict procedures “We sent a letter to the President. But, time and place, we leave it to him. It is the hope of the NOC on July 5, but in a letter, we gave it to the President,” said Zainudin. “However, we also inform that there are some of our athletes who will be leaving on the 8th (July), namely badminton athletes. They will leave first. So now we are waiting for what the palace will look like, either the date or the place, ”Zainudin said. “You should also know that the spread of this new variant of the virus is faster. I think, just wait for the instructions from the palace. If it ends up being virtual, I don’t think it will reduce the essence of the chef. of State support for the athletes who will leave, ”Zainudin said. As is known, the Indonesian contingent will certainly send 28 athletes to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wartakota.tribunnews.com/2021/07/01/menpora-zainudin-amali-tunggu-arahan-presiden-joko-widodo-untuk-pelepasan-atlet-ke-olimpiade-2020 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos