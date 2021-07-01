Eko Yuli Irawan Lifter Indonesia hopes President Joko Widodo will immediately release Indonesian contingent





Tribunnews.com reporter Abdul Majid WARTAKOTALIVE.COM, JAKARTA – Indonesian athlete Eko Yuli Irawan hopes that the release of the Indonesian contingent that will appear at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 can be carried out directly by President Joko Widodo. Eko Yuli believes that if the opening and discharge are face to face, they must put in place strict health protocols. “If the event is offline it will definitely be PCR / Swab first. Also, if the Palace outing is akin to the previous multi-event, the process has to be tight as well. ‘athletes, coaches and officials who go to the Olympics, so they can keep their distance like when ministers are appointed, “said Eko Yuli. Even so, Eko did not deny that PPKM’s emergency status in Jakarta-Bali, which will be implemented from July 3 to 20, has the potential to make the launch and release agendas done online. Eko Yuli Irawan a weightlifter practices preparing for the Tokyo Olympics (Instagram / @ ekopower61) He hopes that President Joko Widodo and the people of Indonesia can extend their support and prayers for him and the athletes fighting in Tokyo. “I want to start now that there is a screening. If it is negative, it still needs to be quarantined until departure, ”Eko said. Meanwhile, Indonesian men’s doubles badminton player Mohammad Ahsan admitted a dilemma. He is aware of the high number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia, but on the other hand, athletes will certainly be more motivated if they can be released by the president. “Of course, if the outing is directly to the scene, that must be a source of pride for the athletes, but the state of the Covid-19 cases in Jakarta is also high. The most important thing right now is that we are all healthy, ”Ahsan said. Read also : Menpora Zainudin Amali awaits President Joko Widodo’s directive to release athletes for the 2020 Olympics Read also : Raja Sapta Oktohari, President of KOI, Indonesia to send 28 athletes to Tokyo Olympics Read also : Eko Yuli Irawan Lifter Indonesia hopes Covid-19 vaccine is safe from doping substances Previously, Menpora Zainudin Amali said his party wrote to the palace regarding the agenda. For this reason, he is still awaiting news from the Palace regarding the release of the Indonesian contingent when, where, and carried out in person or online. “We have sent a letter to the President, but we are leaving him the time and place. Indeed, the NOC’s hope on July 5, but in the letter we submitted it to the President,” said the Minister of Youth and Sports Amali. “But we also inform that there are athletes who will be leaving on the 8th (July), badminton athletes. They will go first. So now we are just waiting for what the Palace will look like, either the date or the location.” , he continued.

