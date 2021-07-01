Politics
President Jinping hails ‘irreversible’ rise of China on Communist Party’s centenary, World News
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday hailed an “irreversible” journey from colonial humiliation to great power status during celebrations for the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party.
In a televised speech from Tiananmen Square in central Beijing, Jinping said China had achieved its century-old goal of building a “moderately prosperous society,” and emphasized its sense of nationalism.
“The Chinese people will never allow foreign forces to intimidate, oppress or enslave us. Anyone who dares to try to do so will have their heads smashed against the Great Wall of steel forged by more than 1.4 billion people. Chinese, “Xi told thousands of people. participants who responded with loud applause and cheers.
Drawing a line between the subjugation of the opium wars and the struggle to establish a socialist revolution in China, Xi said the party has brought about a “national rejuvenation” lifting tens of millions of people out of poverty and “changed the landscape of global development”.
Xi, dressed in a Mao-style jacket, added that “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered an irreversible historic course” and vowed to continue building a “world-class” army to defend national interests.
Jinping and the party soar as China quickly recovers from the COVID-19 outbreak and takes a more assertive stance on the world stage, though Beijing is also being criticized for its actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, and faces a worsening demographic outlook that threatens long-term economic growth.
In the summer of 1921, Mao and a handful of Marxist-Leninist thinkers in Shanghai founded the party which has since grown into one of the most powerful political organizations in the world.
Today it has around 95 million members, accumulated over a century of war, famine and unrest, and more recently a rise to superpower status clashing with its Western rivals, led by the states. United.
In a ceremony of pomp and patriotism, thousands of singers, supported by a marching band, sang moving choirs, including “We are the heirs of Communism” and “Without the Communist Party, there would be no new China “as maskless guests applauded and waved flags in a crowded Tiananmen Square.
A flight of helicopters in formation spelling out “100”, a giant hammer-and-sickle flag dragging and a 100-gun salute followed as young Communists in unison pledged allegiance to the party.
Xi, whose speech woven China’s economic miracle with the party’s longevity, cemented his eight-year reign through a cult of personality, ending presidential terms and refusing to name a successor.
He purged his rivals and crushed dissent, from Uyghur Muslims and online critics to pro-democracy protests on the streets of Hong Kong.
The party has pivoted to new challenges; using technology to renew its appeal to younger generations, 12.55 million members are now 30 or younger, while giving a communist finish to a consumer economy decorated by billionaire entrepreneurs.
Although the president did not mention himself in the speech, “it is quite clear that much of the credit for China’s success goes to Xi,” said Willie Lam, Chinese analyst at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. .
Xi presented a defiant face to his foreign rivals, rekindling nationalist sentiment. He pushed back against criticism of his government’s actions in Hong Kong, the attitude towards Taiwan and the treatment of Uyghurs.
In its 100th year, the party has delivered a selective version of history through films, “red tourism” campaigns and books, which dance to the mass violence of the Cultural Revolution, famines and repression of Tiananmen Square.
Instead, he drew attention to China’s rebound in the face of COVID-19, which first appeared in the central city of Wuhan but has all but died out inside the country.
But reminders persist about the risks to stability.
Thursday also marks the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule, a date once marked by mass protests against Beijing inside the former British colony.
A year ago, China imposed a draconian national security law on the city in response to huge pro-democracy protests, often violent.
The measure has seen activists indicted, anti-China slogans criminalized and even the closure of a critical newspaper as the law plunges the once free city into what Amnesty International calls a “human rights emergency.”
Four activists marched with a banner near the official anniversary reception on Thursday, followed by 200 police officers, a fraction of the thousands deployed across the city to dissuade pro-democracy groups from mobilizing.
(With contributions from agencies)
