In pictures: Boris Johnson’s visit to Sunderland as Nissan announces investment in jobs

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By

 


Japanese auto giant Nissan will build a new electric model and a massive battery plant in Sunderland with government financial support, which will give the auto industry a massive boost. More than 1,600 jobs will be created and around 4,500 in supply companies for an investment of 1 billion, including the construction of a new generation all-electric vehicle. The news was greeted warmly by government, industry and unions representing workers in Sunderland, where Nissan has been building cars for 35 years. Boris Johnson visited the Nissan plant on Thursday at the time of the announcement.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his visit to Nissan's Sunderland plant
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his visit to Nissan's Sunderland plant

  1. Prime Minister Boris Johnson (center) visits Nissan car plant to Nissan-based Envision AESC UK Ltd battery plant in Sunderland

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Nissan car factory to the Nissan-based Envision AESC UK Ltd battery factory in Sunderland.

    (Image: PA)

  2. Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta declined to say how much financial support the UK government has given to the project.

    Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng suggested that a significant amount of government financial support had been committed to Nissan, but declined to give a figure.

    Mr. Kwarteng said: “This fantastic investment by Nissan and Envision AESC represents a solemn commitment to the people of Sunderland, creating new, highly skilled jobs and energizing our plans to level the North East.

    “This is a big step forward in our ambition to put the UK at the forefront of the global electric vehicle race, and further proof, if needed, that the UK remains one of the the most competitive sites in the world for automotive manufacturing.

    “I am extremely proud that Nissan has not only reaffirmed its confidence in Britain, but doubled its long-standing commitment to our country.

    “The cars made in this factory, using batteries made just down the road in the UK’s first full-scale giga-factory, will have a huge role to play as we move away from gasoline and diesel cars and that we are launching a domestic electric vehicle manufacturing base. “

    (Image: PA)2 of ten

  3. The automaker will partner with Envision AESC, a global battery technology company, and Sunderland City Council.

    There will be three interconnected initiatives bringing together electric vehicles, renewable energy and battery production, which Nissan says sets a blueprint for the future of the auto industry.

    The new model will be a crossover vehicle, but Nissan has said it is too early to say when production will begin.

    (Image: PA)3 of ten

  4. Mr Gupta said this month marks the 35th anniversary of the factory building his first car, adding: ‘This is a £ 1billion anniversary present for all of my colleagues here. “

    (Image: PA)4 of ten

  5. Shadow Secretary of State Ed Miliband said: “Labor has called for more gigafactories, and we warmly welcome this announcement from Nissan. “

    Steve Turner, Deputy General Secretary of Unite, said: “Nissan and this incredible workforce were determined to put Sunderland ahead of the pack as we move to EVs and today they delivered.

    “They have fought for years to get the government to support and invest in UK battery manufacturing, and today’s very welcome announcement will bring much needed job security to the factory. and thousands of new skilled jobs in the region. “

    (Image: PA)5 of ten

  6. Mr Johnson said the level of public money the government has used to support Nissan in building a new electric model and a huge battery factory in the UK is “confidential”.

    He told reporters: “Discussions are underway on how to support the people who are going to bring fantastic green technology to this country.

    “Obviously they are confidential, but this is something which benefits the UK economy hugely.”

    (Image: PA)6 of ten

  7. Boris Johnson admitted he still drove heavily in vehicles running on hydrocarbons when asked if he had an electric car.

    During the visit to Nissan, the Prime Minister told reporters: “I am currently being driven in a variety of machines most of which still run on hydrocarbons, but I can tell you that we will phase them out as soon as we do. And economically can. “

    (Image: PA)7 of ten

  8. Downing Street said Nissan’s plan for a new UK battery factory showed the car giant was taking advantage of the opportunities offered by Brexit.

    (Image: PA)8 of ten

  9. The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: “Thanks to Brexit, I think Nissan is moving forward to use Brexit as an opportunity.

    “Nissan’s announcement today is a major vote of confidence in the UK and our highly skilled workers in the North East. It is a pivotal moment in our electric vehicle revolution that secures its future for decades to come. to come up.”

    (Image: PA)9 of ten

  10. The spokesperson said details of UK taxpayer support for the project will be made public once due diligence on the project is completed.

    “We will be reviewing our support as the project develops and due diligence takes place. Then it is standard practice after these award details are in the public domain, which is a process. normal and is part of the transparency process, ”the spokesperson said. mentionned.

    (Image: PA)ten of ten

