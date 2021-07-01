PM’s mega-cabinet changes are coming soon. Details here

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to factor in polls in five states next year and the 2024 national elections as he expands his cabinet for the first time in his second term.
The reshuffle expected in a day or two could reward Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose defection from Congress last year helped the BJP take over Madhya Pradesh; and Sarbananda Sonowal, who gave way to Himanta Biswa Sarma as Chief Minister of Assam after the BJP won a second term.
In what would constitute a betrayal of Chirag Paswan, his uncle Pashupati Paras, who staged a coup against him and split the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) last month, could reclaim the slot left vacant by the death of Ram Vilas. Paswan – Chirag’s father – last year.
Despite furious speculation, it is not yet clear whether another ally, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United, will finally join the Union cabinet. In 2019, the upset Bihar chief minister rejected the BJP’s offer of a ministry and opted to stay out. Sources say Mr Kumar is hoping for at least two ministries. JDU leaders Lallan Singh, Ramnath Thakur and Santosh Kushwaha are said to be in contention.
Bihar chief Sushil Modi, Maharashtra chief Narayan Rane and Bhupendra Yadav, a veteran responsible for Bihar and Gujarat, are also expected to join the Modi cabinet.
The names were shortlisted after a month-long review in which PM Modi assessed the performance of various ministries.
Sources say politically vital Uttar Pradesh, which will vote for a new government next year, is likely to be well represented in this round.
Varun Gandhi, Ramshankar Katheria, Anil Jain, Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Zafar Islam are said to have cabinet positions.
Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal, a BJP ally in Uttar Pradesh, could also be invited.
From Uttarakhand, Ajay Bhatt or Anil Baluni could be candidates for ministries. Pratap Sinha is likely to represent Karnataka.
Prime Minister Modi is also expected to include leaders from Bengal, where the party recently lost a grueling election to Mamata Banerjee. Jagannath Sarkar, Shantanu Thakur and Nitheet Pramaanik are the names in circulation.
Other possibilities are – Brijendra Singh (Haryana), Rahul Kaswan (Rajasthan), Ashwani Vaishnav (Odisha), Poonam Mahajan or Pritam Munde (Maharashtra) and Parvesh Varma or Meenakshi Lekhi (Delhi).
Prime Minister, Interior Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda held a series of review meetings to focus on the names, sources said. The exercise promises to be carefully calibrated, with particular emphasis on the upcoming election of Lok Sabha, in which Prime Minister Modi will run for a third term.
The performance of all ministries has been widely scrutinized, especially their track record during the devastating second wave of Covid.
Nine ministers with additional offices can remove additional ministries – Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nitin Gadkari, Harsh Vardhan, Narendra Singh Tomar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani and Hardeep Singh Puri.
The Union Cabinet can have 81 members and currently has 53 ministers. This means that 28 ministers can be added.