Turkey should mitigate factors favoring sea glanders growth in Marmara Sea: expert
Manish Kumar of IIT-Gandhinagar warned Indian waters could also experience a sea glanders outbreak in the future
Turkey is expected to mitigate the growth of factors that have been behind the largest epidemic of sea glanders or marine mucilage in its Marmara Sea, an Indian expert has said.
Instead of trying to “clean up” the inland sea that separates the European and Asian parts of Turkey, the country should take measures like limiting the flow of nutrients into rivers at the source, Manish Kumar, professor at the Institute tech indian, Gandhinagar, said Down to earth.
“Our suggestion would be to alleviate the causes that contribute to the formation of sea glanders rather than looking for an immediate solution in terms of cleaning up the sea. These problems are mainly due to human activity on land,” he said. Kumar said.
Limiting nutrient input to rivers will, however, require a multi-tiered risk assessment approach where continuous monitoring of coastal and river waters will need to be undertaken on a weekly basis, Kumar added.
Sea glanders have also been observed in the adjacent Black Sea and the Greek Aegean Sea, which are connected by the Sea of Marmara through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits.
Kumar’s comments were in response to the Turkish government’s ongoing clean-up campaign announced by its environment minister. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “We will save our seas from this mucilage calamity. “
But what exactly is sea snot? It was first discovered in Turkey in 2007. Also known as “marine mucilage,” it is a thick, slimy gray-brown leaf formed from dead, living organic material. Mud forms when nutrient-overloaded algae spawns in hot weather. This hot weather is due to global warming.
Algae are the main source of oxygen in water bodies. However, if their growth is neglected, they could lead to the formation of this mucilage which could prevent sunlight from entering the deep waters of the oceans.
The current epidemic has made it difficult for marine and aquatic life to survive underwater. It has also affected local communities on a large scale. Some of the snot sank below the surface of the water, suffocating the seabed. The overgrowth of organic matter can also thrive when nutrient-rich wastewater flows into seawater as it contains a wide variety of microorganisms.
Kumar said the oceans play a major role in sustaining the global economy, sustaining livelihoods as well as maintaining climate feedback channels. However, the biogeochemical cycle of the oceans depended primarily on plankton species such as “coccolithophores” which helped calcify carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
This process sequestered atmospheric carbon dioxide and thus helped prevent the immediate shocks of climate change. Other species of plankton like diatoms have helped photosynthesis and have provided food for almost one sixth of the ocean.
Cyanobacteria and chlorophytes have played an important role in the recycling of nitrogen. However, their deaths resulted in the formation of detritus which provided an active site for the formation of sea snot.
“A major concern is that the increased growth of sea glanders by the nutrient enrichment of the oceans will prevent the recycling of silica, nitrogen and carbon for the ultimate growth of plankton and microorganisms, thus disrupting the entire biogeochemical cycle of the oceans, ”Kumar said. .
He warned that Indian waters could also experience extreme events like a sea glanders outbreak in the future.
“The biogeochemical cycle of the oceans is still a largely unexplored field. Therefore, it is absolutely necessary to develop a monitoring system to regulate the flow of nutrients from landforms to the oceans, ”said Kumar.
