Xi Jinping warns China will not be bullied; Vaccination of a quarter of Communist Party members under 35 in Shanghai

Here is today’s ranking of the 10 most read reports in China, in the fields of economy, finance and current affairs, to give you an idea of ​​the trends in the field of the Chinese language.

Chinese social media users paid special attention to the country’s ceremony of 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party. They also continued to follow the World Health Organization (WHO) statement that China is free from malaria.

1. President Xi Jinping warns China will not be bullied

We will never allow any foreign force to intimidate, oppress or subjugate us. Anyone attempting to do so would find themselves on a collision course with a great wall of steel forged by more than 1.4 billion Chinese, Chinese President Xi Jinping said. mentionned (external source) in a speech on Thursday on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party.

2. China celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party

Celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party took place (external source, in Chinese) at 8 a.m. Thursday at Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

Photo: VCG

3. WHO declares China free from malaria

The WHO announced on Wednesday that China has been certified malaria free after spending four years without reporting a new case of infectious disease transmitted by mosquitoes. In the 1940s, the country was reporting 30 million cases per year.

4. Greek police recover the stolen Picasso

Greek police have find (external source, in Chinese) a painting by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso that was stolen from the National Gallery in Greece in 2012. Picasso donated a woman’s head to the country in 1949. Police carried out a arrest in this case.

5. China’s vaccination campaign against Covid-19 exceeds 1.2 billion doses

On Monday, China had administered over 1.2 billion doses (external source, in Chinese) of Covid-19 vaccines, according to the country’s National Health Council, including 200 million vaccines that have been administered in the past 10 days.

6. A quarter of Communist Party members are under 35

According to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, as of June 5, the CCP possesses (external source, in Chinese) a total number of 95 million members, of which 24.9% are under 35, up 0.7 percentage point from 2019.

7. Members of the Chinese Communist Party exceed 95 million

The Communist Party possesses (external source) more than 95 million members as of June 5, the party said on Wednesday, a 3.5% increase from 2019.

8. Sinovac vaccine is safe for children and adolescents, study finds

The Covid-19 vaccine from Sinovac Biotech Ltd. CoronaVac was found it safe (external source, in Chinese) and effective for children and adolescents, according to a study published Monday in the British medical journal The Lancet.

9. Shanghai adult population vaccination rate reaches 77.6%

According to the Shanghai government on Tuesday, more than 16 million people having been vaccinated (external source, in Chinese) in the city, with 77.6% of those over 18 vaccinated.

10. Over 1.7 million Chinese citizens vaccinated abroad

Over 1.7 million overseas Chinese in over 160 countries were inoculated (external source, in Chinese) against Covid-19, according to public broadcaster CCTV.

