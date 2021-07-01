Politics
Xi Jinping warns China will not be bullied; Vaccination of a quarter of Communist Party members under 35 in Shanghai
Here is today’s ranking of the 10 most read reports in China, in the fields of economy, finance and current affairs, to give you an idea of the trends in the field of the Chinese language.
Chinese social media users paid special attention to the country’s ceremony of 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party. They also continued to follow the World Health Organization (WHO) statement that China is free from malaria.
1. President Xi Jinping warns China will not be bullied
We will never allow any foreign force to intimidate, oppress or subjugate us. Anyone attempting to do so would find themselves on a collision course with a great wall of steel forged by more than 1.4 billion Chinese, Chinese President Xi Jinping said. mentionned (external source) in a speech on Thursday on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party.
2. China celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party
Celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party took place (external source, in Chinese) at 8 a.m. Thursday at Tiananmen Square in Beijing.
Photo: VCG
3. WHO declares China free from malaria
The WHO announced on Wednesday that China has been certified malaria free after spending four years without reporting a new case of infectious disease transmitted by mosquitoes. In the 1940s, the country was reporting 30 million cases per year.
4. Greek police recover the stolen Picasso
Greek police have find (external source, in Chinese) a painting by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso that was stolen from the National Gallery in Greece in 2012. Picasso donated a woman’s head to the country in 1949. Police carried out a arrest in this case.
5. China’s vaccination campaign against Covid-19 exceeds 1.2 billion doses
On Monday, China had administered over 1.2 billion doses (external source, in Chinese) of Covid-19 vaccines, according to the country’s National Health Council, including 200 million vaccines that have been administered in the past 10 days.
6. A quarter of Communist Party members are under 35
According to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, as of June 5, the CCP possesses (external source, in Chinese) a total number of 95 million members, of which 24.9% are under 35, up 0.7 percentage point from 2019.
7. Members of the Chinese Communist Party exceed 95 million
The Communist Party possesses (external source) more than 95 million members as of June 5, the party said on Wednesday, a 3.5% increase from 2019.
8. Sinovac vaccine is safe for children and adolescents, study finds
The Covid-19 vaccine from Sinovac Biotech Ltd. CoronaVac was found it safe (external source, in Chinese) and effective for children and adolescents, according to a study published Monday in the British medical journal The Lancet.
9. Shanghai adult population vaccination rate reaches 77.6%
According to the Shanghai government on Tuesday, more than 16 million people having been vaccinated (external source, in Chinese) in the city, with 77.6% of those over 18 vaccinated.
10. Over 1.7 million Chinese citizens vaccinated abroad
Over 1.7 million overseas Chinese in over 160 countries were inoculated (external source, in Chinese) against Covid-19, according to public broadcaster CCTV.
Translated by intern reporter Chen Bingyi
Caixin has not independently verified the veracity or accuracy of all titles.
The daily ranking of the most read news among Chinese, on China and global affairs, is brought to you jointly by Caixin Insight and HANA Data, an artificial intelligence technology team.
The key metrics calculated on the list are based on massive data from major social media platforms and online news websites in China. Click on here for a detailed presentation of our methodology.
You have accessed an article available only to subscribers
SEE OPTIONS
Sources
2/ https://www.caixinglobal.com/2021-07-01/xi-jinping-warns-china-wont-be-bullied-quarter-of-communist-party-members-under-35-shanghai-vaccinations-101734845.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]