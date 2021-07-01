Politics
Legitimate! PP 69 2021 Regarding ZES Lido MNC Land, Jokowi has signed
IDXChannel – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed Government Regulation (PP) number 69 of 2021 concerning the Lido Special Economic Zone (SEZ). This area belongs to PT MNC Land Tbk through its subsidiary PT MNC Land Lido.
“With this government regulation, the Lido Special Economic Zone is established,” Article 1 PP 69/2021 said, quoted by MNC Portal Indonesia on Thursday (1/7/2021) overnight.
The Lido Special Economic Zone as referred to in Article 1 has an area of 1,040 (one thousand and forty) hectares located in the Lido Zone, Cigombong District and Caringin District, Bogor Regency, West Java Province.
The Lido special economic zone as referred to in article 2 has the following delimitation limits:
To the north, it is bordered by the village of Watesjaya and the village of Srogol, the district of Cigombong and the village of Pasir Buncir, the district of Caringin, the regency of Bogor.
To the east, it is bordered by the village of Watesjaya, the district of Cigombong and the village of Pasir Buncir, the district of Caringin, in the regency of Bogor.
To the south, it is bordered by the village of Benda, the district of Cicurug, the regency of Sukabumi; and to the west, it is bordered by Watesjaya village and Cigombong village, Cigombong district, Bogor regency.
“Commercial activities in the special economic zones referred to in article 3 include tourism and the creative industries”, we read in article 4 of PP 69/2021.
The National Council of Special Economic Zones will determine the commercial entities of the developers and managers of the Lido Special Economic Zones within a maximum period of 30 (thirty) days from the promulgation of this government regulation.
The commercial entities referred to in paragraph (1) are responsible for financing the development and management of the Lido Special Economic Zone.
The commercial entities referred to in Article 5, paragraph (1), will carry out the construction of the Lido Special Economic Zone until it is ready for operation no later than 36 (thirty-six) months since the promulgation of the these regulations.
The state of readiness for operation referred to in paragraph (1) is indicated in the action plan for the development of the Lido Special Economic Zone, including the state of readiness: of infrastructure and facilities; human ressources; and administrative control mechanisms.
The National Council of the Special Economic Zone shall assess the completion of development and readiness for operation of the Lido Special Economic Zone by the business entity referred to in paragraph (1).
If, on the basis of the assessment referred to in paragraph (3), after the end of the construction period of the Lido Special Economic Zone, it is not ready for operation, the National Council of Special Economic Zones :
a. make changes to the area or area of allocation;
b. take measures to resolve the problem of the development of special economic zones; or
vs. grant a maximum duration of 2 (two) years.
In the event that the extension of the period referred to in paragraph (4) letter c has been granted and the Lido Special Economic Zone is not ready to operate due to force majeure or not due to the negligence of the commercial entity, the National Council for Special Economic Zones may grant an extension of the development period for a maximum period of 3 years.
In the event that the arrangements referred to in paragraph (4) letter c and / or paragraph (5) have been taken, the Lido Special Economic Zone has not been able to function, the National Council of the Special Economic Zone has submitted a proposal. to repeal the stipulation of the Lido special economic zone to the president accompanied by a draft government regulation on the repeal of the government regulation on the creation of the Lido special economic zone.
PP 69/2021 was stipulated by President Jokowi on June 16, 2021 and promulgated on the same date by Minister of Justice and Human Rights Yasonna H. Laoly. (TYO)
