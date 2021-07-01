Covid: How Boris Johnson cleared the Delta variant in UK and why Scotland should be happy with Nicola Sturgeon manager Christine Grahame MSP





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Boris Johnson should have stopped traveling from India to the UK much earlier, says Christine Grahame (Photo: House of Commons / PA Wire) Now, I have the privilege of continuing to work, absolutely, but the idea that working from home is a good thing doesn’t suit me. Commuting between the kitchen and the office with occasional walks in the garden and occasional walks has lost all appeal, if it ever had. I miss the casual conversation with colleagues, the informal sharing of information and the simple change of scenery. The irony is that I moaned once I wasn’t home often enough, so it’s true; find what you want. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise Now it’s easy (aside from the back pain from spending too much time at the computer) because for people with children, especially toddlers, working from home must be a nightmare with the strain. extra if your other half is also home all day. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Covid Symptoms: What are the symptoms of the Delta variant? What are the most common … It’s definitely a relationship test. Oh, how I wish you some normalcy. But there you have it, while you and I continue with all the restrictions, and for too many large-scale financial losses, both personal and business, others are breaking the rules. Dominic Cummings first tested his eyesight and our gullibility with a forbidden urge and now Matt Hancock is caught up in what has been described as somewhat shyly as a kiss. A kiss is all I would say. The point is though, both of them broke the rules, the law, in large part. Cummings walked away with his inbox of vengeful emails but no police action. What about Hancock? Let’s see. By the way, although Boris claimed the Hancock issue was over, “when Hancock finally resigned Boris suggested he was fired. Closed? Sacked? This is bad enough in addition to the contracts of Questionable PPE and jobs for girls and boys. But let’s not forget why we are once again fighting a specific mutation of the virus: Delta by name, devastating by nature. Boris Johnson was warned by clinical advisers to shut down movements from India to the UK in early March. Is he? Of course not. He postponed this until April 23 when two weeks after Pakistan and Bangladesh, India was put on the red list. Did his planned visit to India have anything to do with this delay? You know he only packed this up at the last minute and even claimed that the Delta variant was only identified on April 28, a shameful misrepresentation of the facts. During this time, 20,000 people have moved between India and the UK. The result is that we have a virus that is now responsible for 96% of new cases and is at least 80% more transmissible. Thanks for nothing Boris. How does this man survive as a PM? Thank goodness, in most of the Covid controls (with the exception of overseas travel and holidays for example) we have an FM on its game and up to the challenges. Without it, and with just Boris at the helm, I’d have more than a backache and he can thank his lucky stars that scientists won over vaccines. Too bad he doesn’t listen to them all the time. Christine Grahame is SNP MSP for Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

