Need to document the experience of doctors in the fight against covid: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that doctors’ experience in combating the covid-19 pandemic and their treatment plan for patients should be documented in detail for future research studies.

Speaking on Doctors’ Day, celebrated in honor of the famous physician and former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr BC Roy, the Prime Minister said: The world can benefit from these scientific studies. .. We could also study more in depth how vaccines are helping us, how early diagnosis helps. There is no documentation available on the pandemic of the last century, but now we have the technology, and our documentation on how we faced covid will help humanity. ”

Prime Minister Modi, speaking virtually at an event hosted by the Indian Medical Association, recalled the heroic efforts of doctors during the pandemic and paid tribute to those who gave their lives in the service of humanity .

Our doctors are fighting this new, rapidly mutating virus on the basis of their experience and expertise. Despite the limitations of long neglected medical infrastructure and population pressure, the infection and death rate of the Indian population by lakh is still manageable compared to developed countries even. The loss of life is always painful, but many lives have also been saved, ”Modi said.

The Prime Minister underlined the government’s emphasis on strengthening health care. 50,000 crore has been allocated to the credit guarantee program to develop health infrastructure in the underserved area. New AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), medical schools are being created. Work was started on 15 AIIMS against a total of six that existed in 2014. The number of medical schools has increased by one and a half. Undergraduate medicine places have increased one and a half times and PG places have increased by 80%. “

Modi also said strict laws have been implemented to prevent violence against doctors and a free insurance coverage scheme has been introduced for Covid warriors.

The Prime Minister called on doctors to continue urging people to get vaccinated and adopt covid-friendly behavior. He also praised the medical fraternity for raising awareness about yoga and said studies on yoga could be published in international journals.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.