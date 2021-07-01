“China must not be oppressed”: Xi Jinping’s harsh speech at the 100th anniversary celebrations of the Chinese Communist Party





4 hours Image source, Getty Images Legend, “We will never allow anyone to intimidate, oppress or subdue China,” Xi Jinping said in his speech. Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on Thursday that foreign powers “will receive a blow to the head” if they attempt to intimidate or influence the country. During a celebration of the centenary of the Communist Party, he assured that Beijing would not allow “moralizing sermons”. This provocative speech, which many believe is directed against the United States, comes at a time when China faces criticism for alleged human rights violations and the crackdown on Hong Kong. Relations between the United States and China they got worse in recent times by trade, espionage and the pandemic. The Taiwan question is also a major source of tension. While democratic Taiwan sees itself as a sovereign state, Beijing sees the island as a shattered province. EE.UU., under its own laws, is obliged to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself should Beijing resort to force to retake the island. Xi said on Thursday that China has an “unwavering commitment” to the unification of Taiwan. “No one should underestimate the determination, the will and The ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and its territorial integrity, ”he declared. Image source, Getty Images Legend, In a ceremony full of symbolism, military helicopters flew in formation to commemorate the centenary of the holiday. During the centenary celebrations, China featured military aircraft flights, cannon salutes and patriotic songs. A carefully guarded crowd marched to Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, although many attendees were not wearing masks. In recent weeks, the media has been promoting a party-endorsed version of China’s history. Hong Kong also commemorated the anniversary of the handover on the same day. Image source, Getty Images Legend, In recent weeks, state propaganda has promoted a party-approved version of China’s history. Qu I know did you stand out in Xi’s post? Xi, who spoke for about an hour, reiterated the party’s role in modern China, saying it has been instrumental in the country’s growth and attempts to separate it from the people will fail. “Only socialism can save China, and only socialism with Chinese characteristics can develop China, ”he proclaimed, referring to the system in which the party adopted the markets to reform the economy. And he added, “We will never allow anyone to intimidate, oppress or subdue China. “Anyone who dares to try meet his head bloody beaten against the Great Steel Wall forged by more than 1,400 million Chinese, ”he threatened. Image source, Getty Images China has repeatedly accused the United States of trying to slow its growth, and the comments are seen as a reference to Washington as well. As for Hong Kong and Macao – which he said retain a “high degree of autonomy” – they must “precisely implement the” one country, two systems “principles” on which the agreement was based so that the Kingdom Kingdom and Portugal returned the territories to China. Robin Brant Analysis Xi Jinping, the most powerful ruler of modern China since Mao Tse Tung, wore a light gray suit that resembled the one worn by the founder of the Communist Party in the famous portrait that adorns one side of Tiananmen Square. Xi praised his people for the “new world” he said he created. What he also manifested is that it is a world that could not have been born without the Party. At one point, planes piloted by soldiers loyal to the Party and the people flew over the crowd, forming the number 100. It’s easy to forget when you live here, but a key part of the Communist Party’s strategy has been to try to to merge the Party and the government apparatus with the perception of the Chinese nation. They attribute all success, progress, advancement – and there has been phenomenal economic progress – to the people and the government, but above all to the Party. To make sure the message gets out loud, at the end of the ceremony, the crowd sang a song called “Without the Communist Party, there would be no new China.” How did China prepare for this anniversary? The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), founded in 1921, came to power 72 years ago after a long civil war. During this time, the country has undergone enormous changes, but some of these milestones have been forgotten in the propaganda campaign. Monday, an artistic performance entitled The big trip, in the stadium called “Bird’s Nest” in Beijing, in which the artists performed extravagant performances that detailed the history of the holiday and the country. But important events such as the purges were missing the Cultural Revolution, the 1989 protests in Tiananmen Square and pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, the AFP news agency reported. Image source, Getty Images Legend, The Chinese Communist Party came to power 72 years ago after a long civil war. Image source, Getty Images Since April, Chinese cinemas have been ordered to show propaganda films, called “red films,” at least twice a week. A song was also released, titled “100%”, touting China’s achievements and featuring 100 rappers. “Red tourism” has also become popular, with travel agencies, such as Ctrip, launching 100 unique routes for “red pilgrims”. Image source, Getty Images Legend, Tourists flocked to “red tourism” spots, such as the memorial to the Chinese Communist Party’s First National Congress in Shanghai. But not everyone is happy with the propaganda. “Now, when I turn on the television at night, dozens of channels broadcast dramas about revolutionary wars,” an annoyed Beijing resident told BBC China. With information from Waiyee Yip and BBC China. You can now receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate it so you don’t miss our best content.

