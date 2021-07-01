Imran Khan once again ignores China’s genocide of Uyghurs, says he believes Beijing’s version





ANI | Updated: 01 Jul 2021 22:05 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 1 (ANI): Despite overwhelming evidence of China’s genocide of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, Pakistan has said it believes Beijing’s version of the treatment of minorities in the region. Prime Minister Imran Khan, who presents himself as the champion of Islam or a crusader against Islamophobia, has turned a blind eye to Chinese atrocities against Muslim minorities due to “the extreme closeness and relationship of Islamabad with Beijing “. Xinjiang is a province of Communist China. where around two million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities have been detained since 2016. They have reportedly been held in detention centers across Xinjiang. Many former detainees claim to have been subjected to attempts at indoctrination, physical abuse and even sterilization. However, China routinely denies such mistreatment and claims that the camps provide vocational training. “Due to our extreme closeness and our relationship with China, we actually accept the Chinese version,” Dawn said, quoting Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Khan’s selective outrage against Islamophobia has been repeatedly criticized. Regarding China’s treatment of Muslims, Imran Khan has been silent since taking office as Prime Minister of Pakistan. Recently, in an interview with HBO Axios, when asked about his outspokenness on Islamophobia in Europe and the United States but total silence on the genocide of Muslims in western China, ”he said. replied: “This is not the case, according to them (Chinese authorities). “China has been broadly reprimanded for suppressing Uyghur Muslims by sending them to mass detention camps to undergo some form of forced ‘re-education or indoctrination.’ Over the past four months, Canadians, Dutch, British, Lithuanian and Czech Parliaments passed motions recognizing the Uyghur crisis as genocide (ANI)

