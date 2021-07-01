Boris Johnson believes UK lockdown may end in mid-July, ‘extra precautions’ needed until then

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he believes England’s lockdown can end in mid-July, but “extra precautions” will be needed by then due to increased infections caused by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Johnson on Thursday addressed the increase in cases of the virus in the UK, when 27,989 new cases were reported, the highest number of infections since the end of January. Still, Johnson said, he hopes life will come back “as close as it was before COVID.”

“But there might be some things we need to do, some extra precautions we need to take, but I’ll outline them,” he added. Social distancing restrictions will end on July 19, having initially been lifted four weeks earlier.

“It seems increasingly clear that the vaccination schedule, the speed of deployment of this vaccine, has severed that link between infection and mortality,” Johnson said. “This gives us the opportunity, we believe, on the 19th to move forward.”

For more Associated Press reporting, see below:

Johnson said additional unspecified precautions to contain the spread of the pandemic will be needed in the coming weeks as infections in the UK have risen sharply recently.

During a visit to the Nissan car plant in the city of Sunderland, in northern England, Johnson said he planned to reveal details of the end of the lockdown restrictions in the coming days.

Johnson said he hoped for a return to normal given the evidence showing that vaccines reduce deaths despite the rise in infections involving the more contagious Delta variant of the virus.

The sharp rise in positive cases in the UK has fueled concerns the government will not be able to push forward on its upcoming easing of lockdown restrictions which will see legal limits on people meeting at home and away. abandoned. It is unclear what will happen to other rules on mask wearing and working from home, or how so-called vaccine passports can be used to gain access to sites.

Last month, Johnson delayed the next planned easing of restrictions on coronaviruses due to the spread of the delta variant and so millions more are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Since then, cases have risen sharply, by 72% in the past seven days.

The hope is that the link between infections and those requiring hospitalization and subsequently dying will be broken due to the rapid rollout of vaccines. As of Thursday, 67% of the British population had received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 49% had received two.

A recent analysis by Public Health England showed that two doses of the main vaccines used by the UK are very effective against hospitalizations due to the Delta variant: 96% for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 92% for the AstraZeneca vaccine .

Although the number of people hospitalized and dying has increased slightly over the past two weeks, it has not kept pace with the infections. On Thursday, the government said another 259 people had been hospitalized, bringing the total to 1,795, a far cry from the 40,000 levels recorded earlier in the year when a second wave peaked. Daily figures for virus-related deaths also remained relatively low at 22, bringing the total of deaths to 128,162.

The rest of the UK (Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) are following similar plans to England.