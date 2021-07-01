Shares hit record highs as US jobless claims plunge

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global stock markets rose on Thursday on strong European and US stocks, with stocks pushing back a rapid re-acceleration of coronavirus cases and oil and the dollar prolonging their first-half rallies.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floors of the London Metal Exchange in London, Britain September 27, 2018. REUTERS / Simon Dawson / File Photo

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 Index kicked off the second half of the year at record highs after data showed weekly jobless claims in the United States fell to their lowest level in 21 years.

London, Frankfurt, Paris and Milan overcame a mid-morning swing to keep the pan-European STOXX 600 at an all-time high.[.EU][.N]

In a session in Asia thinned by a Hong Kong holiday, the Japanese Nikkei fell 0.3% and the yen hit a 15-month low, sources in Tokyo saying COVID-19 restrictions were likely to be extended. [.T] [FRX/]

Oil rose nearly $ 2, supported by the prospect of stronger demand, lower US inventories and a Reuters report that OPEC + producers may increase production in the coming months.

The dollar index hit three-month highs ahead of Friday’s US jobs report which could offer clues as to when the Federal Reserve will begin to cut stimulus.

Markets are digesting improving economic data and rising inflation, scrutinizing communications from the central bank for clues regarding the timing, process and extent of policy normalization, said Ben Randl, Senior Analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

US government bond prices were lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield falling 1.4696% for the last time. The yield on the benchmark German 10-year Bund rose by one basis point on the day, to -0.2%. French, Spanish and Italian 10-year yields increased in similar proportions.

Gold rose on Thursday at the pace of a drop in the dollar and Treasury yields, reducing some of the losses in precious metals last month.

The MSCI index of equities across the world gained 0.13%, and the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.53%. The MSCI’s largest Asia-Pacific stock index outside of Japan closed down 0.44%.

Title: Global markets in 2021,

TENSIONS IN TAIWAN

In China overnight, the stock markets applauded the Communist Party’s centenary with a slight uptick, but a nationalist speech by President Xi Jinping in Tiananmen Square did not ease geopolitical nerves, and the yuan weakened . [CNY/]

Xi vowed to complete reunification with autonomous Taiwan and vowed to break any attempt at formal independence.

Slowing vaccination rates in Asia and extending restrictions to curb the spread of the virus – along with a regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech giants – have lagged regional markets this year.

The MSCI ex-Japan index closed the first half with a gain of 5.8% compared to a rise in global equities of 11.4% and a gain of 14.4% for the S&P 500, which had recorded its fifth consecutive record by closing the H1 on Wednesday. . [.N]

However, it was Friday’s US wages that traders believed could shake markets from a sleep that has locked currencies in some of their tightest trading ranges in decades. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell from 51,000 to 364,000 seasonally adjusted for the week ended June 26, the Labor Department said Thursday, although they are not a reliable guide to indicators more broad Friday.

June was the best month for the dollar since Donald Trump was elected President of the United States in November 2016, said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG.

The main trigger, he said, was the hawkish shift in the Fed’s political stance. The more hawkish stance made market players less confident that the Fed will maintain flexible policy in the years to come.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.14 points, or 0.16%, the S&P 500 gained 12.08 points, or 0.28%, to 4,309.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.74 points , or 0.09%, to 14,517.69.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, rose 0.055%, with the euro up 0.06% to $ 1.1862.

Brent crude was up $ 1.20, or 1.61%, to $ 75.82 a barrel. US crude last rose $ 1.71, or 2.33%, to $ 75.18 a barrel.[O/R]

Spot gold prices rose $ 4.1619 or 0.24% to $ 1,773.96 per ounce.[GOL/]

Title: The currency evolves in S1,