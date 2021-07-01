Covid-19 spike forces Indonesia into emergency lockdown





Indonesian President Joko Widodo has announced emergency restrictions on the country’s two most populous islands following an alarming increase in Covid-19 cases. It was triggered by the rapid spread of the Delta (Indian) variant over the past two weeks. In a July 1 statement, Widodo said Java and Bali would be subject to increased restrictions from July 3 to 20. Subscribe to your free daily UCA News newsletter Thank you. You are now subscribed to the daily newsletter Indonesia has seen a significant increase in the number of cases, with 20,000 recorded cases per day over the past two weeks. From June 23 to 29, 138,352 cases were recorded, with 2,748 deaths. However, these numbers are widely seen as conservative estimates due to poor testing outside of Jakarta. The health ministry also reported alarming bed occupancy rates in three provinces of Java, Jakarta, Banten and West Java, which have exceeded 90 percent, while others elsewhere on the island are also feeling the pressure. . Restaurants will only be allowed to offer take-out services and public transport will operate at 70% of capacity. “This situation is forcing us to take more decisive action to stem the tide of Covid-19,” Widodo said. According to Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, the coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment responsible for implementing the new measure, many public services and facilities will be affected, including places of worship. Restaurants will only be allowed to offer take-out services and public transport will operate at 70% capacity. People traveling long distances by plane, bus and train must prove that they have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and that they have tested negative for the virus two days before their trip. Religious leaders welcomed the measure and called on people to follow them. Father AntoniusBenny Susetyo, an activist priest, said it was the right decision. The key to its implementation, however, is discipline among the population, he said. He feared people would break the rules as many became frustrated and tired from the pandemic. “Right now, it takes solidarity among citizens to remember and reinforce each other to be faithful to health protocols,” he said. Meanwhile, Agus Samsudin, chairman of the Covid-19 command center of the second largest Muslim organization Muhammadiyah, said this policy must be accompanied by law enforcement and provide social security to economically affected families. He also hopes to draw attention to the availability of facilities for Covid-19 patients, as many hospitals are at full capacity.

