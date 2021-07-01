Donald Trump Jr photoshope Jill Biden Vogue cover angry at Melania snob





Donald Trump Jr, among other members of the Trump family, seems enraged at Vogues’ decision to feature First Lady Jill Biden on the cover of the magazine’s August issue – though she never featured the former first lady Melania Trump.

The Vogues tradition of having a first lady thanks to the cover has had a long gap, resuming after four years of occupation of the White House by Donald and Melania.

In a recent Instagram post, Trump Jr. posted the cover of Vogue, layering the face of hard rock singer and actress Alice Coopers on the face of the First Ladies.

Nailed it. Apologies to Alice Cooper, the legend said.

Lara Trump, the wife of Trump’s youngest son Eric Trump, was also unhappy with Bidens’ coverage. She launched a long rant about the former first lady snubbed from the cover.

Well, it’s a shame we didn’t have a first lady who was a model, who was incredibly fashionable [and] who they could have had on the cover of Vogue when Donald Trump was in power oh wait we did it was Melania Trump, she said on a Fox Business segment.

The reason this has happened is that these people are so obsessed with hating Donald Trump, she added.

She also said the fashion store was so awake they couldn’t bring themselves to put an amazingly beautiful woman on the cover and the former first lady was the most beautiful first lady we’ve ever had.

First Lady Jill Biden spoke to Jonathan Van Meter in the August issue report, titled A First Lady for All of Us: On the Road with Dr Jill Biden. And on the cover, Biden wears a navy blue and floral Oscar de la Renta dress.

The appearance of First Lady Jill Bidens on the cover seemed to polarize the internet – likely along political lines – with some sharing Lara Trumps’ feeling that the former first lady deserved an opportunity.

One wrote: Why did Michelle Obama and Jill Biden cover Vogue when Melania Trump never was? Because they are beautiful on the inside too.

Another added: shallow trumps! They will never understand that it takes more than looks to make a person look beautiful.

Some have noted that the former first lady was already featured in Vogue for her marriage to Trump in 2005.

Here’s what other people thought of the Vogues decision:

Melania Trump had a modeling career in Milan and Paris before moving to New York in 1996.

She also made an appearance in British GQ in 2000.

In 2010, she entered the aftermarket by launching her own jewelry line called Melania Timepieces and Jewelry, which was sold on QVC. She also had a skin care line called the Melania Marks Skin Care Collection sold in high end department stores.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indy100.com/viral/donald-trump-jr-jill-biden-vogue-b1876263 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos