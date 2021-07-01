10 Years Of Delhi Belly: “We were lucky to be supported by a producer like Aamir Khan” – Abhinay Deo says: Bollywood News





Filmmaker Abhinay Deo opened up a new world to Bollywood ten years ago with Delhi Belly. A movie ahead of its time starred Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Vir Das in key roles. Produced by Aamir Khan, the film followed the journey of three friends who unknowingly become the target of a powerful gangster when they misplace his expensive diamonds. The film was also appreciated by the media and the public and became a cult film.

Speaking about the film 10 years after its release, Abhinay Deo spoke about what happened behind the making of the film which is still fondly remembered. “It’s not often that filmmakers take the risk of stepping away from a stereotypical story format and experimenting with something new. It takes guts to be involved in the making of a film like Delhi Belly. . We were fortunate to be supported by a producer like Aamir Khan who paved the way for filmmakers like us who could revolutionize the cinema market in India. A chance to work with exceptional actors like Imran, Kunaal and Vir who had their own charisma and charm to draw audiences in. This genre is my all-time favorite, he says.

Ask him if he’d like to do a sequel to Delhi Belly, says Abhinay, not a sequel, but I’m working on a script that’s in the same space as Delhi Belly. “

