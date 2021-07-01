PM Modi inquires about KGMU telemedicine facility during virtual interaction with doctor





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke by video link with a doctor at King Georges University of Medicine (KGMU) about the telemedicine facility operated by the University of Medicine and asked him about its experience of participating in the initiative. By the end of Digital India’s six years, Modi was reaching out to beneficiaries across the country in various fields via video conferencing and KGMU was one of those institutions his interaction focused on. During the virtual interaction, Dr Bhupendra Singh briefed the Prime Minister on the benefits of telemedicine, a digital way to treat patients. A patient from East Champaran in Bihar, who is on treatment through the KGMU telemedicine facility, was connected simultaneously. The elderly woman’s grandson, Shubham, spoke to the Prime Minister. Shubham is very satisfied with Digital India, what is your experience with the telemedicine initiative? PM asked Dr Bhupendra Singh. When the pandemic happened a year ago, we were worried about how patients would get treatment because they wouldn’t be able to come (to the hospital)? But telemedicine has not only made it easier to prescribe drugs, but also helps us understand patient behavior as if we were face to face, said Dr Singh, who treats the patient from Bihar. E-Sanjeevani is a better alternative. Old records can be downloaded for review during consultations, Dr Singh said. Earlier, after sending his greetings on National Physicians’ Day, the Prime Minister said that physicians have served humanity during the pandemic. KGMU has so far given advice to more than two lakh patients and it is the highest among any other such facility in the country, said Dr Sheetal Verma, nodal manager of the telemedicine facility of the KGMU. The Digital India program was launched on July 1, 2015. It is through patient trust that we have helped the highest number of patients in India and the numbers add up every day, said Dr Sheetal. Lt. Gen. (Dr) Bipin Puri, Vice-Chancellor of KGMU, said it was indeed a momentous occasion and immense pride that the beneficiaries of e-Sanjeevani and the doctors of KGMU had been chosen for the interaction with PM.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/lucknow-news/pm-modi-enquires-about-kgmu-tele-medicine-facility-during-virtual-interaction-with-doctor-101625159980648.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos