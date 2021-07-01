Turkey renounces treaty to prevent violence against women, World News





Turkey officially walked away from a treaty to fight femicide and domestic violence on Thursday, in a controversial move by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that has been condemned by the West and rights groups. Erdogan sparked outrage in March by withdrawing from the world’s first binding treaty to prevent and combat violence against women, known as the Istanbul Convention. The 2011 pact, signed by 45 countries and the European Union, requires governments to pass legislation related to the prosecution of crimes, including marital rape and female genital mutilation. Erdogan’s decision came as he clings to support from conservative and nationalist groups to maintain his 18-year reign. Justifying the decision, Erdogan’s senior press secretary Fahrettin Altun said the treaty references to gender-based abuse had been “hijacked by people trying to normalize homosexuality.” The LGBTQ movement is “incompatible” with Turkey’s social and family values, Altun said. Major Turkish cities were shaken earlier this year by student-led protests for broader rights. Homosexuality has been legal in Turkey since the Ottoman Empire. But women’s rights groups accuse Ankara of withdrawing from the treaty to appease conservatives at a time when Erdogan’s ruling party is registering lower levels of support. “We will continue our struggle,” Canan Gullu, president of the Federation of Turkish Women’s Associations, said on Wednesday. “Turkey is shooting itself in the foot with this decision.” She said that since March, women and other vulnerable groups have been more reluctant to seek help and less likely to receive it, with economic hardship fueled by COVID-19 causing violence against them to spike dramatically. The withdrawal was condemned by the European Union and the United States. Turkey’s highest administrative court on Tuesday rejected an attempt to reverse the withdrawal, saying Erdogan had “the authority” to make the decision. Rights organizations say Erdogan’s decision will put women at greater risk of violence as femicide is already prevalent in Turkey. Last year, 300 women were murdered in the country, according to the rights group We Will Stop Femicide Platform, while 189 have been killed so far this year. “The withdrawal sends a reckless and dangerous message to the perpetrators of violence, mutilation and murder: that they can continue to do so with impunity,” said Amnesty International Secretary General Agnès Callamard. Protests are scheduled for Thursday evening across Turkey, with a large rally in Istanbul starting at 4:00 p.m. GMT. Femicide has increased in Turkey, with a watch group recording about one per day for the past five years. Supporters of the convention and related legislation say stronger enforcement is needed.

