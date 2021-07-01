‘Perfume of our links …’: the envoy of Prime Minister Modi-Afghan engages in an exchange on Twitter | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed Afghan Ambassador Farid Mamundzay’s Hindi tweets about an Indian doctor refusing to accept money from him, saying they reflect the special relationship between the two countries . Mamundzay, who is fluent in Hindi and Urdu and often tweets in Hindi, recounted his experience with the doctor he saw recently. A few days ago I went to a doctor for treatment. Upon hearing that I am the Afghan Ambassador to India, the doctor refused to accept any payment for my treatment, the envoy tweeted in Hindi. Read also : On Doctors’ Day, PM Modi thanks the Covid warriors for their service during the pandemic When I asked why, he told me that there is not much I could do for Afghanistan and that is why I would not charge a brother. There were no words to express my gratitude. It is the love, respect, values ​​and compassion of India. Thanks to you my friend, Afghans cry a little less, smile a little more and feel good, he added. Seeing Mamundzay’s tweet, a resident of Haripura village in Rajasthan asked him to visit the area. Mamundzay asked if it was the village of Haripura in Gujarat. Modi then quoted the tweet from the Afghan ambassadors and said Mamundzay’s remarks reflected the special status of Indo-Afghan relations. While asking the envoy to visit Haripura in Rajasthan and Haripura in Gujarat, Modi added in Hindi, What you shared about your experience with an Indian doctor gives the scent of Indo-Afghan relations. Mamundzay then tweeted the Haripura resident that he would someday visit the village in Rajasthan. He said, Rajasthan has a long history with Afghanistan. I will definitely go to Haripura someday and expect a Rajasthani turban from my friends. The Twitter exchange took place as India observed National Physicians’ Day on Thursday.

