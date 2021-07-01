Xi Jinping warns China will not be bullied as Communist Party turns 100





With a martial message of triumph, Chinese leader Xi Jinping celebrated the 100th anniversary of his ruling Communist Party with calls to arouse patriotic passions, push back foreign coercion and entrench the one-party regime, signaling defiance against US-led efforts to pressure Beijing. Addressing more than 70,000 people gathered in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square Thursday, Xi spoke shrill as he recounted the party’s successes in overcoming challenges at home and abroad, from the elimination of rural poverty with resistance to imperialist aggression. He insisted that China has irreversibly emerged from the humiliation passed by foreign powers to become an era of pride and prosperity. The Chinese people will never allow any foreign force to intimidate, oppress or enslave us, said Xi, wearing a gray Mao suit atop the Heavenly Peace Gate. Anyone who tries to do so will be beaten and bloodied after hitting a large wall of steel forged by more than 1.4 billion Chinese using flesh and blood, he said, to cheers and applause. The centennial celebrations help Xi showcase his accomplishments as he faces a sluggish domestic economy, icy relations with the United States and other Western powers, and a deteriorating international image of China. Officials also used the awe-inspiring festivities to highlight Mr. Xis’ influence as he prepares for a twice-decade party convention next year where he is expected to claim a third term as party leader and choose new lieutenants. State media echoed Mr. Xis’ messages while saturating airwaves and newsprint with pro-party advertising. In an editorial Thursday, the party’s official spokesperson, Peoples Daily, called on the party’s 95 million members and the Chinese people to unite more closely around Xi’s leadership in an effort to do so. of China a rich, advanced and truly global power by 2049, the 100th anniversary of the Communist regime.

