Trump Organization and senior official charged with tax crimes | Donald trump





The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg have been charged with tax offenses, marking the first criminal charges against the former president of the company following a multi-year investigation by New York prosecutors.

Weisselberg, who worked for the Trump family for nearly 50 years, surrendered to authorities at the Manhattan Criminal Court at 6:20 a.m. on Thursday and was accused by the Manhattan prosecutor of failing to properly report the benefits of l ‘business, including rent-free apartments, tuition, and cars, in the final stage of an escalating battle between New York prosecutors and the former president.

Journalists and TV trucks gathered outside the 100 Center Street courthouse awaiting the start of the hearing.

Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty and his lawyers have said he will challenge the charges in court.

In a statement, the Trump Organization said: This is not justice; it is politics. Weisselberg is a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who is used by the Manhattan District Attorney as a pawn in a scorched earth attempt to harm the former president, the statement said.

While no charges have been laid against Trump personally, the move still marks an extraordinary turning point for the former president and more are expected to follow. New York prosecutors are still investigating allegations of secret money being paid to women who say they have had sex with Trump and allegations of house price manipulation.

The accusations are a blow to the Trump Organization, which may now find it harder to raise funds as the case continues. They also pose a challenge to Trump’s apparent political ambitions. The former president has started a series of campaign-style rallies and is positioning himself for another presidential bid in 2024.

Prosecutors have urged Weisselberg, 73, to cooperate with their investigations, but with little success so far.

No one other than Trump has such a deep knowledge of the Trump Organization. They’re like Batman and Robin, Jennifer Weisselberg, ex-wife of Allen Weisselberg’s son Barry, told The New York Times. Jennifer Weisselberg aided Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s investigation into Trump’s cases after a contentious divorce, by providing investigators with 10 boxes of evidence, including common tax documents.

Duncan Levin, lawyer for Jennifer Weisselberg, said his client continues to cooperate and stands ready to testify if and when the case goes to trial.

Michael Cohen, a former attorney for Trump, told Congress in 2019 that Weisselberg helped orchestrate a cover-up to reimburse him for a $ 130,000 payment made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have suffered sex with Trump.

Cohen also said he and Weisselberg concocted fake appraisals of Trump’s real estate holdings to devalue assets for tax purposes while inflating them for loan deals.

Vance and New York State Attorney General Letitia James are investigating the two allegations.

Trump referred to the accusations in a Fox News town hall on Wednesday. New York radical left prosecutors are suing me, he said. You still have to fight. You have to keep fighting.

More details soon

