IHC makes payment due to family of missing persons





ISLAMABAD:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the Home Secretary to pay dues to the family of a missing person. A bench including IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah has ordered the Home Secretary to appear in person if the process is not completed before the next hearing.

At Wednesday’s hearing, the applicant’s lawyer, Inamur Rahim, filed an affidavit on behalf of Imran Khan’s family and said the missing person was earning 140,000 rupees per month at the time of his disappearance. .

The court noted that he could not find anyone on his own and that it is the state’s failure if it fails to find a missing person. To this, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Qasim Wudood asked the court for two weeks to design a mechanism.

Minallah remarked that it was visible that the state had not fulfilled its responsibility. He further questioned whether the state could protect its citizens.

Meanwhile, the petitioner’s lawyer claimed that the Missing Persons Commission reported 145 cases only in May of this year. The chief justice said the state should at least cover the expenses of the family of a missing person until their return.

The affidavit submitted by the applicant indicated that his son, missing since May 2015, was the breadwinner.

The court said it had given sufficient time to locate the applicant’s son and ordered the interior secretary to process the payment owed for the victim’s family.

He further ordered the Home Secretary to appear in court if the process was not completed. The court adjourned the hearing of the case for a month.

Posted in The Express Tribune on July 1, 2021.

