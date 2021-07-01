YS Jagan Mohan Reddy writes to Prime Minister Modi to call for resolution of Krishna’s interstate water issues





Highlighting the interstate river issues, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting his intervention to resolve the issues between AP and Telangana. In a letter to the prime minister, Jagan highlighted some of the projects on the Krishna River, including the Srisailam project and the Nagarjuna Sagar project, and said there was a need to just allocate water to the two states. The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) which came into being in accordance with Article 85 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act 2014 is responsible for administration, regulation, maintenance and the operation of these projects, as the central government may notify from time to time. . As this exercise has not been completed by the central government so far, interim arrangements have been made for operation and maintenance. AP and Telangana share the water in a 66:34 ratio on an ad hoc basis by deducting minor irrigation use, evaporative losses and Godavari diversions. Unauthorized actions Citing unauthorized actions by the state of Telangana that disadvantage Andhra Pradesh, Jagan sought an immediate solution to the problem of water sharing. Every day, 2 TMCs are pulled by Telangana for power generation, which puts the state of Andhra Pradesh at an extremely disadvantageous position, as we will not be able to draw water through the Pohireddypadu head regulator for the needs. consumption and irrigation unless the level of +854 feet maintained in the reservoir, the letter said. Read also: Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomes the verdict of the Vamsadhara court The regulator responds to the needs of chronic drought prone areas of four districts of Rayalaseema, SPSR Nellore district, Prakasam district and Chennai city drinking water supply. The issue of the unauthorized withdrawal by the state of Telangana has been brought to the attention of the KRMB, which has asked authorities in Telangana Genco to immediately stop any further water discharges through the Srisailam Left Side power plant and to follow up. the water release orders, except in cases of extreme emergency of the network. Despite KRMB’s instructions not to draw water for power generation, Telangana unilaterally draws water for power generation in violation of standard operating protocol and agreements. Such actions by Telangana are not in the interest of good interstate relations and undermine the interests of the lower riparian state of Andhra Pradesh. Jagan wrote: Your kind intervention is requested in this regard and requests that an instruction be given to Telangana to stop the illegal taking of water for power generation without an order to release water from KRMB. I call for immediate action to be taken by the Indian government, to notify the jurisdiction of the KRMB and take charge of all harvesting from common reservoirs with the protection of the CISF and safeguard the interests of the State of Andhra Pradesh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/ys-jagan-mohan-reddy-writes-to-pm-modi-seeking-resolution-to-inter-state-krishna-water-issues/article35086083.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos