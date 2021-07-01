Here’s how to end conversion therapy





Lawyers, politicians, academics and activists have gathered to tell Boris Johnson exactly how to legislate to ban conversion therapy after claiming it is technically complex. In March of this year, following the resignation of three members of governments have Lgbt+ advisory board, Johnson vowed to eliminate conversion therapy, but said a ban would be technically complex to manage. Four months later, there has been no progress other than announcing a consultation that will take place before the introduction of a ban, without a timeline, aimed at protecting the medical profession, defending the freedom of expression and defend religious freedom. To aid Johnson in his technically complex task, which has been handled with relative ease by many other countries around the world, a group of lawyers, academics, parliamentarians and campaigners have come together. The Conversion Therapy Ban Legal Forum, convened by activist Jayne Ozanne and chaired by lawyer and House of Lords member Baroness Helena Kennedy, brings together some of the UK’s foremost jurists. Its many members include Robin Allen QC, Stone wall CEO Nancy Kelley, Sirens legal and policy adviser Lui Asquith, law academics from the universities of Liverpool, Leeds, Kent, Nottingham Trent and Manchester, and leaders of the LGBT Caucus for Labor, Conservatives and Lib Dems. Conservative and new MP special correspondent for LGBT + rights Lord Herbert, who was appointed by Johnson in May, is also working closely with the panel of experts. The forum, which held its inaugural meeting on Monday (June 28), has already issued a statement advising Johnson on how best to ban conversion therapy. He explained that the best way to ban conversion therapy is to use a combination of civil and criminal remedies, and added: Legislation banning conversion therapy must be in line with human rights. The rights of victims and potential victims of conversion therapy must be given priority. The story continues The way in which conversion therapy denies human dignity and demeans its victims amounts to degrading and inhuman treatment. And by denying their identity, it also destroys their privacy. By definition, conversion therapy is discriminatory. Banning conversion therapy legal forum says there are no loopholes The Conversion Therapy Ban Legal Forum recognized that a ban may fall under other human rights, including freedom of religion and belief, as well as freedom of expression. But, he explained: The harm done to LGBT + people by conversion therapy will justify restrictions on these rights, but the Forum is clear that interference with these rights should not go beyond ending the harm done to LGBT + people. through conversion therapy. The forum offered to work with the government to ensure that the conversion therapy ban works in a variety of settings and that no one is excluded from its protection. Baroness Kennedy, chair of the forum, added in a statement: It is extremely important that there is legislation banning conversion therapy and that it provides full protection to all LGBT + people in accordance with human rights principles. This is why I am happy to join a large group of people with expertise who can help the government and ensure that there are no loopholes that can be used to continue this deeply harmful practice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/top-lawyers-mps-academics-activists-162614545.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos