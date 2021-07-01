Doves and fighter planes: Chinese Communists celebrate their centenary





Beijing (AFP) As a red flag bearing a sickle and hammer crossed the early morning Beijing sky, the message was clear: As it marks its centenary, the Communist Party is determined that it alone will continue to rule China. In the capital’s huge Tiananmen Square, tens of thousands of hand-picked spectators cheered, sang and waved flags. To mark the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), crowds were transported by bus overnight to pass rigorous health and safety checks. Organizers left nothing to chance to disrupt a triumphant demonstration of success for the ruling party, bolstering security throughout the city and carefully coordinating the carefully choreographed crowd. “I didn’t sleep last night,” said Li Luhao, 19, a college student attending the celebrations, explaining that he had prepared all night. “I’m also pretty excited … after all, participating in such an activity is an honor.” After the parade of flags, helicopters formed the number “100” in the sky, followed by fighter jets and an acrobatic patrol which left a multicolored trail in the sky of the Chinese capital. # photo1 The event provided an opportunity for the CCP to show off its achievements since its secret founding in July 1921 in Shanghai – jumping tens of millions of regime victims, including the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests in the same square three decades earlier. There was no military parade – often expected in China on special occasions – but there was a flag raising ceremony, a 100-gun salute and promises to make the country’s army a world-class military force. As Chinese President Xi Jinping stepped onto the podium, he vowed that China would never again be oppressed by other nations. Instead, he reiterated that party strength was necessary for the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” – including reunification with Taiwan, the autonomous island that China considers part of its own territory, and “stability” in the financial center of southern Hong Kong. “No one should underestimate the determination, steadfast will and strong ability of the Chinese people to uphold national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Xi said. # photo2 The crowd, oblivious to the first drizzle spots, rose to applaud and roar in approval, under Chairman Mao’s portrait. Flanked by senior officials, Xi was dressed in the same gray “Mao suit” as the country’s first ruler, and verified the names of a number of other Communist leaders. Long live the great, glorious and righteous Chinese Communist Party! Long live the great, glorious and heroic Chinese people! he said in concluding the speech, before the group played the socialist anthem “The Internationale” and 100,000 white doves were released into the sky. A 25-year-old Party member, who declined to give his name, told AFP he was delighted to have participated in the ceremony. “It is a great honor for me to live in such an era,” he said. AFP 2021

