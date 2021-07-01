Donald Trump’s Town Hall: Five Talking Points





Former President Donald Trump hosted a municipal event with Fox News host Sean Hannity during his visit to the US-Mexico border in Texas on Wednesday.

Trump denounced President Joe Biden’s migration policies during the trip and delivered remarks to an unfinished section of the border wall. He made further criticisms during his conversation with Hannity and targeted other Republicans.

Here are five of the main talking points Trump discussed with Hannity on Wednesday night.

1. Trump has decided on 2024

Trump has repeatedly hinted that he will run for the White House in 2024. On Wednesday, he appeared to confirm he had made his decision about a third presidential campaign.

“I have to ask you, where are you doing,” Hannity began, before saying, “Without giving the answer, what is the answer, have you made up your mind?”

“Yes,” Trump replied.

“It’s not what I want,” the former president said later. “The country needs it. We have to take care of this country. It’s not fun, to fight constantly, to fight always.”

2. Trump targets Mitch McConnell

The former president suggested on Wednesday that the time had come for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to step down.

“You need better leadership at the Senate level,” Trump said. “You need someone better than Mitch McConnell. Mitch McConnell can’t do the job anymore.”

Trump also slammed the Kentucky senator in a statement Monday, saying he “did nothing” to help reverse the 2020 election results. However, McConnell remains one of the most powerful people in the Republican Party. .

3. Trump touts his border policy

It was no surprise when the discussion turned to the management of border crossings by the Biden administration. Trump has touted his own administration’s approach, contrasting it with current policies.

“There has never been a better time six months ago and never a worse [than today]”Trump said.” We had the strictest security and you could come to our country legally. You know what else we were arresting massive amounts of drugs, human traffickers – very bad criminals emptying their prisons in our country. “

4. Trump compares the bipartisan infrastructure deal to the appeasement of Nazi Germany

The bipartisan infrastructure framework agreed to by the White House and a group of Senate Republicans was fiercely criticized by some GOP members and Trump joined the chorus on Wednesday.

Trump criticized “RINOS” – Republicans in name only – and appeared to compare the deal to Britain’s policy of appeasement towards Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

“They enter the White House […] and they meet Biden: he doesn’t know what’s going on, ”Trump said. “He’s sitting down and talking about infrastructure – And then finally they come out and they have a deal. The deal is a terrible deal, but it is a deal. It kind of reminds me of England from a long time ago. “

“‘We have a deal, we have a deal’ – remember the deal they made with Germany? Not too good,” Trump continued. “It didn’t work out very well.

5. A cognitive test for Joe Biden?

At one point in town hall, Hannity called Rep. Ronny Jackson, the former White House doctor who asked President Biden to take a cognitive test. The Fox News host asked Jackson if he would perform such a test on the president.

Trump again said he “passed” a cognitive test, scoring 30 out of 30. He would have taken the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA) in 2018, the same test 14 Republican lawmakers want Biden to pass.

The former president hinted that his successor would struggle to answer some of the questions. MOCA is designed to assess whether a person has cognitive impairment that may indicate the first signs of dementia.

“He wouldn’t do the last 15, certainly not the last 10, I can tell you,” Trump said.

Newsweek has requested comments from the White House, Senator Mitch McConnell and former President Trump’s office.

Former President Donald Trump attends a border security briefing in Weslaco, Texas on June 30. Trump then hosted a municipal event with Sean Hannity of Fox News. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

